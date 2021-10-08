 Skip to main content
District softball scores, 10/8
agate

  • Updated
Softball

DISTRICT RESULTS

(Best-of-three)

CLASS B

B-1

Omaha Skutt 11, O'Neill 1

Omaha Skutt 11, O'Neill 0

B-2

Hastings 12, Crete 0

Hastings 9, Crete 0

B-3

Bennington 6, Aurora 4

Bennington 10, Aurora 0

B-4

Gering at Wahoo, 10 a.m. Sat.

B-5

Northwest 8, Wayne 0

Northwest 14, Wayne 0

B-6

Beatrice 7, Norris 6

Norris 10, Beatrice 9

Beatrice vs. Norris

B-7

Omaha Gross at Scottsbluff, 9 a.m. MT Sat.

B-8

Elkhorn 9, Waverly 1

Elkhorn 11, Waverly 2

CLASS C

C-1

Bishop Neumann 9, Polk County 1

Bishop Neumann 9, Polk County 0

C-2

Hastings SC 8, Fairbury 0

Hastings SC 13, Fairbury 5

C-3

Guardian Angels 7, Raymond Central 3

Guardian Angels CC 13, Raymond Central 1

C-4

Aquinas at Yutan/Mead, 10 a.m. Sat.

C-5

Malcolm 11, Arlington 1

Malcolm 17, Arlington 9

C-6

Kearney Catholic 5, Highway 91 1 

Kearney Catholic 7, Highway 91 2 

C-7

Gothenburg at Freeman, noon Sat.

C-8

Auburn at Cozad, 11 a.m. Sat.

