District softball scores, 10/8

Softball
DISTRICT RESULTS
(Best-of-three)
CLASS B
B-1
Omaha Skutt 11, O'Neill 1
Omaha Skutt 11, O'Neill 0
B-2
Hastings 12, Crete 0
Hastings 9, Crete 0
B-3
Bennington 6, Aurora 4
Bennington 10, Aurora 0
B-4
Gering at Wahoo, 10 a.m. Sat.
B-5
Northwest 8, Wayne 0
Northwest 14, Wayne 0
B-6
Beatrice 7, Norris 6
Norris 10, Beatrice 9
Beatrice vs. Norris
B-7
Omaha Gross at Scottsbluff, 9 a.m. MT Sat.
B-8
Elkhorn 9, Waverly 1
Elkhorn 11, Waverly 2
CLASS C
C-1
Bishop Neumann 9, Polk County 1
Bishop Neumann 9, Polk County 0
C-2
Hastings SC 8, Fairbury 0
Hastings SC 13, Fairbury 5
C-3
Guardian Angels 7, Raymond Central 3
Guardian Angels CC 13, Raymond Central 1
C-4
Aquinas at Yutan/Mead, 10 a.m. Sat.
C-5
Malcolm 11, Arlington 1
Malcolm 17, Arlington 9
C-6
Kearney Catholic 5, Highway 91 1
Kearney Catholic 7, Highway 91 2
C-7
Gothenburg at Freeman, noon Sat.
C-8