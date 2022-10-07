District softball scores, 10/7

Softball
DISTRICT RESULTS
(Best-of-three)
CLASS B
B-1
McCook at Wahoo, 2 p.m.
B-2
Crete at Blair, 10 a.m.
B-3
Northwest 10, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 2
B-4
Waverly at Beatrice, 11 a.m., Sat.
B-5
Omaha Mercy at Bennington, 1 p.m.
B-6
Seward 9, Hastings 8
B-7
Norris at Scottsbluff, 11 a.m., Sat.
B-8
Columbus Lakeview at Elkhorn, noon
CLASS C
C-1
FCEMF at Hastings SC, noon
C-2
Falls City at Yutan/Mead, 12:30 p.m.
C-3
Chadron at Bishop Neumann, 11 a.m.
C-4
Central City 10, Ponca 0
C-5
Guardian Angels CC at Malcolm, 1 p.m.
C-6
St. Paul at NEN, noon
C-7
Polk County at Gothenburg, noon, Sat.
C-8
Aquinas at Milford, 11 a.m., Sat.