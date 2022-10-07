 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District softball scores, 10/7

Softball

DISTRICT RESULTS

(Best-of-three)

CLASS B

B-1

McCook at Wahoo, 2 p.m.

B-2

Crete at Blair, 10 a.m.

B-3

Northwest 10, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 2 

B-4

Waverly at Beatrice, 11 a.m., Sat. 

B-5

Omaha Mercy at Bennington, 1 p.m. 

B-6

Seward 9, Hastings 8

B-7

Norris at Scottsbluff, 11 a.m., Sat.

B-8

Columbus Lakeview at Elkhorn, noon

CLASS C

C-1

FCEMF at Hastings SC, noon 

C-2

Falls City at Yutan/Mead, 12:30 p.m.

C-3

Chadron at Bishop Neumann, 11 a.m. 

C-4

Central City 10, Ponca 0 

C-5

Guardian Angels CC at Malcolm, 1 p.m.

C-6

St. Paul at NEN, noon 

C-7

Polk County at Gothenburg, noon, Sat.

C-8

Aquinas at Milford, 11 a.m., Sat.

 

