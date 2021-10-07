District softball scores, 10/7

Softball

DISTRICTS

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

A-1 at Gretna

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Gretna 6

Gretna 4, x-Columbus 3

Final, Papillon-La Vista South vs. Gretna, 1 (Second game to follow if necessary).

A-2 at Doris Bair Complex

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Pius X 3

Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue East, 3

Final, Lincoln Southwest vs. Game 7 winner, 5 (Second game to follow if necessary).

A-3 at Omaha Marian

Omaha Marian 9, Norfolk 1

Norfolk 10, x-Lincoln Southeast 2

Final, Omaha Marian vs. Norfolk, 3 (Second game to follow if necessary).

A-4 at Doris Bair Complex

Fremont 12, x-Grand Island 9

Final, Lincoln East vs. Fremont, 3 (Second game to follow if necessary).