District softball scores, 10/7
District softball scores, 10/7

Softball

DISTRICTS

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

A-1 at Gretna

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Gretna 6

Gretna 4, x-Columbus 3

Final, Papillon-La Vista South vs. Gretna, 1 (Second game to follow if necessary).

A-2 at Doris Bair Complex

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Pius X 3 

Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue East, 3

Final, Lincoln Southwest vs. Game 7 winner, 5 (Second game to follow if necessary).

A-3 at Omaha Marian

Omaha Marian 9, Norfolk 1

Norfolk 10, x-Lincoln Southeast 2

Final, Omaha Marian vs. Norfolk, 3 (Second game to follow if necessary).

A-4 at Doris Bair Complex

Fremont 12, x-Grand Island 9

Final, Lincoln East vs. Fremont, 3 (Second game to follow if necessary).

A-5 at Millard South

Millard South 7, x-Omaha Burke 1

Millard South 4, Millard West 3, 9 inn.

Final: Millard West vs. Millard South, 3 

A-6 at Millard North

Elkhorn South 9, x-Lincoln Northeast 5

Final: Millard North vs. Elkhorn South, 2 (Second game to follow if necessary).

A-7 at La Vista

Game 5, North Platte vs. Kearney, 2

Final, Papillion-La Vista vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (Second game to follow if necessary).

High school softball logo

 

