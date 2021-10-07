District softball scores, 10/7

Softball
DISTRICTS
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
A-1 at Gretna
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Gretna 6
Gretna 4, x-Columbus 3
Final, Papillon-La Vista South vs. Gretna, 1 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-2 at Doris Bair Complex
Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Pius X 3
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue East, 3
Final, Lincoln Southwest vs. Game 7 winner, 5 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-3 at Omaha Marian
Omaha Marian 9, Norfolk 1
Norfolk 10, x-Lincoln Southeast 2
Final, Omaha Marian vs. Norfolk, 3 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-4 at Doris Bair Complex
Fremont 12, x-Grand Island 9
Final, Lincoln East vs. Fremont, 3 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-5 at Millard South
Millard South 7, x-Omaha Burke 1
Millard South 4, Millard West 3, 9 inn.
Final: Millard West vs. Millard South, 3
A-6 at Millard North
Elkhorn South 9, x-Lincoln Northeast 5
Final: Millard North vs. Elkhorn South, 2 (Second game to follow if necessary).
A-7 at La Vista
Game 5, North Platte vs. Kearney, 2
Final, Papillion-La Vista vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (Second game to follow if necessary).