District softball glance: 'Resilient' Southwest fends off elimination to win A-6 district

The Lincoln Southwest softball team doesn't think about the past. They don't dwell on losses — or the wins for that matter.

It's what coach Mitch Ohnoutka has long admired about the players in his program, which he took over as head coach in March following longtime coach Mark Watt's resignation.

Not even a loss on a walk-off home run in an A-6 district winner's bracket game Wednesday could shake the Silver Hawks.

To return to the Class A state tournament, the defending champions would have to beat Lincoln Northeast, and then beat the team it lost to the previous day — Millard South — twice.

The Silver Hawks beat Northeast 13-4, and the Patriots by scores of 6-2 and 7-3.

Check, and check.

"These kids from Southwest are very resilient," Ohnoutka said. "The reason why I wanted the (head coach) job is the kids at this school are pretty amazing."

Ohnoutka, who was the Silver Hawks' pitching coach last season, was tested in that area this time around. Pitcher Alexis Bradley has been out with injury, but pitchers like Taylor Coleman, who had 15 strikeouts Thursday, have filled the void admirably.

Not to mention key contributor Kennadi Williams, who has missed the entire season. Both Williams and Bradley show up to practice every day, Ohnoutka noted.

"We've put a Band-Aid or two on," Ohnoutka said. "We just keep going on."

Pius X falls in A-2 title game: The Bolts opened the day with a 2-1 win against North Platte but fell to Omaha Marian 10-3 in the final.

The Crusaders blitzed Pius X for four runs in the first frame and scored four more in the fourth inning after the Bolts cut the deficit to 4-3 on Grace Mueller's two-run single.

In Pius X's win against North Platte, Jerzey Wiechman threw a complete game.