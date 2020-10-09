District softball glance: Norris keeps momentum going with sweep of Lady Orange in B-3 final

Alexis Wiggins piled up 28 strikeouts and the Norris offense was sharp again in a pair of wins against Beatrice to seal the B-3 district softball title Friday at Norris High School in Firth.
The No. 3 Titans (26-4) won the opener 9-4 and finished the sweep with a 13-2 win in five innings. They'll be heading to the state tournament for the second straight year.
Norris' top three players in the lineup — Alexis Bishoff, Delaney White and McKenna Becher — combined to go 8-for-11 with seven runs scored and five RBIs in the second game. Bishoff homered and drove in four.
Norris, which has won 14 straight, jumped to a 6-2 lead in the second game. Taylor McMurray, who hit a two-run homer in the first, had three hits. Beatrice's (17-13) Morgan Mahoney had three hits in the opener.
Wiggins, a Creighton recruit, struck out 17 in Game 1 and 11 in Game 2.
C-2 at Fairbury: The defending state champion is headed back to Hastings. No. 3 Fairbury defeated Fillmore Central/EMF (15-15) 9-1 and 13-4 to clinch a district title.
Ellie Ohlde had four hits, including a double and a triple, in the Lady Jeffs' 9-1 victory. Fairbury (24-7) kept riding its offense in the second game, swinging away for 16 hits.
Jordan Tracy hit two homers and drove in five, and Ohlde added three hits in the second contest. Junior Jami Mans earned both wins in the circle.
C-3 at Wahoo: No. 2 Bishop Neumann (25-7) rolled to wins of 12-0 and 14-3 against Highway 91 (18-15) to clinch its fifth trip to state in six years.
Emma Kavan and Avery Mayberry combined to go 5-for-5 with five runs scored and seven RBIs in the 14-3 victory, and Mary Chvatal set the tone (3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs) in the second game.
Neumann finished with 24 hits.
C-7 at Malcolm: No. 4 Malcolm is headed to state for the fourth straight year after sweeping Arlington (15-13) 12-0 and 16-5.
The Clippers (25-8), who wrapped up the first game in three innings, sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run first. Ava Helms had two hits and three RBIs in the opener.
An 11-run first inning had Malcolm on its way in Game 2. Alyssa Fortik, Jordyn Virus and Mikayla DeBaets each homered, and Virus drove in four runs.
Abbi Arroyo picked up both wins.
C-6 at Hastings: Tayelor Butler hit five home runs, including three in the second game, to lead No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia to a sweep (14-3 and 14-5) of No. 8 Freeman at Bill Smith Complex.
Butler went 4-for-4 with seven RBIs, including a grand slam in the second game for Hawkettes (23-11), who finished with a combined 26 hits and nine homers.
Butler and Mackenzie Demuth each had two homers in the first game.
Mikayla Lempka and Hayleigh Shubert each had two RBIs in the second game for the Falcons (19-10).
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Class A district softball, 10.8
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!