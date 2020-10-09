District softball glance: Norris keeps momentum going with sweep of Lady Orange in B-3 final

Alexis Wiggins piled up 28 strikeouts and the Norris offense was sharp again in a pair of wins against Beatrice to seal the B-3 district softball title Friday at Norris High School in Firth.

The No. 3 Titans (26-4) won the opener 9-4 and finished the sweep with a 13-2 win in five innings. They'll be heading to the state tournament for the second straight year.

Norris' top three players in the lineup — Alexis Bishoff, Delaney White and McKenna Becher — combined to go 8-for-11 with seven runs scored and five RBIs in the second game. Bishoff homered and drove in four.

Norris, which has won 14 straight, jumped to a 6-2 lead in the second game. Taylor McMurray, who hit a two-run homer in the first, had three hits. Beatrice's (17-13) Morgan Mahoney had three hits in the opener.

Wiggins, a Creighton recruit, struck out 17 in Game 1 and 11 in Game 2.

C-2 at Fairbury: The defending state champion is headed back to Hastings. No. 3 Fairbury defeated Fillmore Central/EMF (15-15) 9-1 and 13-4 to clinch a district title.

Ellie Ohlde had four hits, including a double and a triple, in the Lady Jeffs' 9-1 victory. Fairbury (24-7) kept riding its offense in the second game, swinging away for 16 hits.