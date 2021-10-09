District softball glance: Freeman punches first state ticket; Yutan/Mead continues turnaround

Freeman only has one senior on its roster, making the Falcons one of the youngest teams in Class C softball.
They're not waiting until next year to make some noise.
Freeman (22-7), ranked No. 7, locked up the school's first-ever state softball tournament berth with a sweep of Gothenburg in a Class C best-of-three district final Saturday. Freeman won the first game 7-3 and held on 5-3 in the second.
Dakota Haner's two-run double highlighted a three-run third inning, and the Falcons pushed their lead to 5-0 on an RBI double from Cassie Klein in the fourth in Game 2.
Junior pitcher Paige Mahler earned the win in both games. She struck out 10 in the first game, and after allowing 11 hits in the opener, she limited the Swedes (21-13) to six hits in Game 2.
Kloey Johnson set the Game 1 pace with a two-run triple in the fourth inning. Freeman scored five runs in the frame.
Yutan/Mead continues big turnaround: Class C No. 2 Yutan/Mead defeated No. 9 Aquinas 7-2 and 12-0 to win a district title.
The hardware comes one year after the Patriots won only six games.
Shaylynn Campbell and Ella Watts have been a formidable 1-2 punch in the circle this season and it showed Saturday. Campbell struck out nine and scattered five hits in Game 1, and Watts allowed only two hits and fanned seven in Game 2.
Sophia Brennan had three hits (including a homer and a double) and four RBIs between the two games for Yutan/Mead (27-5), which is back at state for the first time since 2009.
Bianca Romshek and Claire Wisnieski each had two hits for Aquinas (15-15) in Game 1.
Improbable comeback for Cozad: Cozad scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of the deciding game to stun No. 8 Auburn 9-8 to capture a district title.
The Haymakers trailed 8-2 with only three outs to work with. They were down to their final out when Madelyn Spaulding hit a walk-off three-run homer on the first pitch she saw.
The win capped a rally kind of day for Cozad, which lost the first game 14-3. But it bounced back to win Game 2 15-12.
The Haymakers (24-11) cranked out 16 hits and Shaundra Weiderholt knocked in five runs in the Game 2 win.
Leah Grant homered twice and doubled twice in leading Auburn (20-11) to a 14-3 win in the opener. Auburn was seeking its sixth straight trip to state.
