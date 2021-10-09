District softball glance: Freeman punches first state ticket; Yutan/Mead continues turnaround

Freeman only has one senior on its roster, making the Falcons one of the youngest teams in Class C softball.

They're not waiting until next year to make some noise.

Freeman (22-7), ranked No. 7, locked up the school's first-ever state softball tournament berth with a sweep of Gothenburg in a Class C best-of-three district final Saturday. Freeman won the first game 7-3 and held on 5-3 in the second.

Dakota Haner's two-run double highlighted a three-run third inning, and the Falcons pushed their lead to 5-0 on an RBI double from Cassie Klein in the fourth in Game 2.

Junior pitcher Paige Mahler earned the win in both games. She struck out 10 in the first game, and after allowing 11 hits in the opener, she limited the Swedes (21-13) to six hits in Game 2.

Kloey Johnson set the Game 1 pace with a two-run triple in the fourth inning. Freeman scored five runs in the frame.

Yutan/Mead continues big turnaround: Class C No. 2 Yutan/Mead defeated No. 9 Aquinas 7-2 and 12-0 to win a district title.

The hardware comes one year after the Patriots won only six games.