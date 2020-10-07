District softball glance: Bahl strikes out 16 as top-ranked Papio rolls

Jordyn Bahl struck out 16 over six innings and Brooke Dumont hit two homers to lead No. 1 Papillion-La Vista to an 8-0 win against Gretna on Wednesday to advance to the A-1 district final in La Vista.

Bahl allowed only one hit against the Dragons.

The Monarchs (31-0) opened with a 15-0 win against Lincoln High. The Links' season came to an end following a 16-0 loss to Elkhorn South.

A-4 at North Platte: Mallory Schleicher hit two triples and Mackenzie Kinning homered to lead Fremont to a 12-6 win against Lincoln Northeast in an elimination game.

Bree Woodward had three hits and three RBIs for the Rockets, who opened with a 9-0 loss to top-seeded North Platte.

