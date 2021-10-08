District softball glance: After changing hitting approach, Malcolm rattles off 10 straight wins and a ticket to state

The Malcolm softball team hit a bit of bump midway through the season, losing three straight and four of six.

The Clippers talked about changing their approach at the plate — less trying to deliver the big hit and more putting the ball in play and forcing defenses to make plays.

That approach has the Clippers headed to the state softball tournament, and they're hoping it leads to more than a ticket to Hastings.

Class C No. 5 Malcolm defeated Arlington 11-1 and 17-9 in a best-of-three district final Friday in Malcolm to secure a third straight state berth.

Since a 4-1 loss to rated Freeman on Sept. 21, the Clippers (23-9) have won 10 straight, a stretch that includes five wins against rated teams, including No. 1 Bishop Neumann.

Wanting to take more advantage of their athleticism and speed, coach Travis Meyer and the Clippers found another way to turn up pressure on opponents.

"We abandoned the trying to beat people over their heads launching it and started talking about just trying to hit the middle of the ball to the middle of the field," Meyer said.

The Clippers changed their hitting approach, but more importantly, the players bought in 100%, Meyer said.