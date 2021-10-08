District softball glance: After changing hitting approach, Malcolm rattles off 10 straight wins and a ticket to state

The Malcolm softball team hit a bit of bump midway through the season, losing three straight and four of six.
The Clippers talked about changing their approach at the plate — less trying to deliver the big hit and more putting the ball in play and forcing defenses to make plays.
That approach has the Clippers headed to the state softball tournament, and they're hoping it leads to more than a ticket to Hastings.
Class C No. 5 Malcolm defeated Arlington 11-1 and 17-9 in a best-of-three district final Friday in Malcolm to secure a third straight state berth.
Since a 4-1 loss to rated Freeman on Sept. 21, the Clippers (23-9) have won 10 straight, a stretch that includes five wins against rated teams, including No. 1 Bishop Neumann.
Wanting to take more advantage of their athleticism and speed, coach Travis Meyer and the Clippers found another way to turn up pressure on opponents.
"We abandoned the trying to beat people over their heads launching it and started talking about just trying to hit the middle of the ball to the middle of the field," Meyer said.
The Clippers changed their hitting approach, but more importantly, the players bought in 100%, Meyer said.
Jessica Sandell had four hits and Keira Farritor added three hits and five RBIs in the Clippers' Game 2 victory against Arlington (16-15).
Knowing it went through a tough stretch, there was a lot more excitement Friday, Meyer noted.
"They set goals at the beginning of the year — winning conference tournament, win subdistricts, get to state, win state," he added. "At the middle of the year, I think in our in darkest hour so to speak, I think everyone thought that might not be an option. They're pretty pumped because everything they want to accomplish is right there in front of them."
Hastings continues power display: Class B No. 2 Hastings continued the offensive fireworks against Crete, defeating the Cardinals by a combined score of 22-0 to advance to state for the seventh straight year.
Hastings (32-4) won the first game 13-0 and the second 9-0. The Tigers hit five homers between the two games, including a grand slam from Faith Molina in the clincher.
Molina and Peytin Hudson combined to limit Crete (16-16) to three hits over two games.
The Tigers, who finished runner-up last year, will ride into state on a 12-game winning streak. They have outscored their foes 139-23 in that stretch.
Elkhorn runs past Waverly: Ella Dalton's two-out RBI single ignited a seven-run fourth inning as Class B No. 5 Elkhorn pulled away for an 11-2 win over No. 9 Waverly to clinch a fourth straight state berth.
The Antlers (17-14) won Game 1 9-1. Elkhorn had the bats going strong, but it was the pitching of Claire Nuismer that set the tone. She threw two one-hitters.
Waverly finishes at 16-13.
Neumann rolls: Bishop Neumann reached the 30-win mark with a pair of runaway wins against Polk County. The Class C top-rated Cavaliers (30-2) won Game 1 9-1 and Game 2 9-0 to cap a dominating week.
Macy Sabatka earned both wins, limiting the Slammers to a combined four hits over two games.
Neumann is looking to improve on its third-place showing at last year's state tournament, and most of the players on that team are back for another run, including shortstop Mary Chvatal, who knocked in three runs in the Game 2 win.
Defending Class C champ back to Hastings: Defending Class C state champion Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated Raymond Central 7-3 and 13-1 to punch its state ticket.
GACC (22-7) had to rally from down 3-0 in the middle innings in the first game.
The No. 4 Bluejays wasted no time in the second game, jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first, a 9-0 lead in the second and a 13-0 lead in the third. They capitalized on five Raymond Central errors and got a four-RBI performance from Kiley Pojar.
Rachel Potter had two hits for the Mustangs, who saw their season end at 18-15.
Butler leads Hawkettes: Hastings St. Cecilia didn't add softball until 2018, but the Hawkettes are doing a good job of becoming a state tournament mainstay.
St. Cecilia swept Fairbury for its third straight trip to the Class C state tourney, which is right in the Hawkettes' backyard.
The Hawkettes clubbed five homers, including two by Tayelor Butler, in a 13-5 Game 2 victory. Izzy Ohlde had three hits for the Lady Jeffs in the loss.
St. Cecilia opened with an 8-0 win. Butler had two doubles and Jordan Head limited Fairbury to one hit over six innings.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.