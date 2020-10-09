District softball: Following the words behind home plate, Crete responds in a big way to clinch state berth

The Cardinals (21-10) didn't stay down thanks to the big swings of Mach and Coe, a junior.

"We talked about responding, and that was kind of the message all year," Crete coach KiLee Griffin said. "Some things happen and how we respond is who we are, and I think that kind of fits us perfect. We responded really well in Game 3."

Griffin said the seniors stepped up, and that included Mach, who had nine hits and eight RBIs Friday. Mach also held Wahoo to one run over the final five innings of the series. She got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning and fittingly made the final out, pocketing a come-backer and throwing to first base.

"She was phenomenal," Griffin said. "We knew we were good with a veteran in the circle, and this last game we said, 'Finish it for us, Lex,' and she did and she did a really nice job."

Asked about going back out to get the final three outs, Mach said, "I knew there was a little pressure, but I was like, 'I want this for my team so bad,' and I knew I had to go after it."

The Cardinals had to overcome some early obstacles. They had to find a new head coach during the first week of practice, and then had to find a way to replace multiple all-staters from previous seasons.