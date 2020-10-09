District softball: Following the words behind home plate, Crete responds in a big way to clinch state berth

CRETE — Determined to send the seniors to a fourth straight state softball tournament, Crete probably didn't need the reminder.
But if the Cardinals did, it was right there in front of them, as it had been all season.
Behind home plate are the words "FINISH WHAT YOU STARTED" painted on the backstop.
The Class B No. 10 Cardinals opened B-8 district play with a 14-9 win against a confident Wahoo bunch Friday. The Warriors rallied to win the second game 5-4, but Crete had a response.
Three-run homers from Lexi Mach and Jordyn Coe in the second inning helped lift Crete to a series-clinching 8-4 win and a ticket to a familiar spot. Hastings.
"We talked about it in practice," Mach said. "We wanted this so bad and after that second game, a couple of us were down, but we picked each other up and we knew we wanted this, so we went after it."
Crete and Wahoo have lineups that can rack up a lot of runs, so the offensive outbursts Friday were no surprise.
Momentum was on the Cardinals' side after they broke a 9-9 tie with five runs, including a three-run homer from Coe, in the sixth inning of Game 1.
Crete led 3-0 in Game 2, but Wahoo fought back, posting five runs in the fifth inning to send the district final to a decisive third game.
The Cardinals (21-10) didn't stay down thanks to the big swings of Mach and Coe, a junior.
"We talked about responding, and that was kind of the message all year," Crete coach KiLee Griffin said. "Some things happen and how we respond is who we are, and I think that kind of fits us perfect. We responded really well in Game 3."
Griffin said the seniors stepped up, and that included Mach, who had nine hits and eight RBIs Friday. Mach also held Wahoo to one run over the final five innings of the series. She got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning and fittingly made the final out, pocketing a come-backer and throwing to first base.
"She was phenomenal," Griffin said. "We knew we were good with a veteran in the circle, and this last game we said, 'Finish it for us, Lex,' and she did and she did a really nice job."
Asked about going back out to get the final three outs, Mach said, "I knew there was a little pressure, but I was like, 'I want this for my team so bad,' and I knew I had to go after it."
The Cardinals had to overcome some early obstacles. They had to find a new head coach during the first week of practice, and then had to find a way to replace multiple all-staters from previous seasons.
"When we finally put it together, I knew it was going to be really special, and it just worked out that it was pretty good timing," Griffin said.
Wahoo (23-11), which moved up to Class B this year, was seeking its first trip to state since 2015.
"I could not be more proud," Wahoo coach Trina Christen said. "It kind of came down to timely hits. I don't think one team played better than the other. I think it was the timing of when you have baserunners on, they were able.
"We played dang good competition all season long and we competed, and being one of the smallest schools in Class B, we showed everybody we're up there and we have what it takes to compete in Class B."
