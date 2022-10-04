District softball finals for Classes B and C are set. Here's the rundown

District final pairings for Classes B and C were made official Tuesday afternoon.
All games will take place Friday or Saturday across the state. The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to next week's state softball tournament in Hastings.
Games are Friday unless noted.
B-1: McCook at Wahoo, 2 p.m.
B-2: Crete at Blair, 10 a.m.
B-3: Omaha Roncalli at Northwest, 11 a.m.
B-4: Waverly at Beatrice, 11 a.m., Saturday
B-5: Omaha Mercy at Bennington, 1 p.m.
B-6: Hastings at Seward, 11 a.m.
B-7: Norris at Scottsbluff, 11 a.m., Saturday
B-8: Columbus Lakeview at Elkhorn, noon.
C-1: FCEMF at Hastings SC, noon.
C-2: Falls City at Yutan/Mead, 12:30 p.m.
C-3: Chadron at Bishop Neumann, 11 a.m.
C-4: Ponca at Central City, noon.
C-5: Guardian Angels CC at Malcolm, 1 p.m.
C-6: St. Paul at NEN, noon.
C-7: Polk County at Gothenburg, noon., Saturday
C-8: Aquinas at Milford, 11 a.m., Saturday