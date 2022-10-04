 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District softball finals for Classes B and C are set. Here's the rundown

  • Updated
District final pairings for Classes B and C were made official Tuesday afternoon.

All games will take place Friday or Saturday across the state. The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to next week's state softball tournament in Hastings.

Games are Friday unless noted.

B-1: McCook at Wahoo, 2 p.m. 

B-2: Crete at Blair, 10 a.m.

B-3: Omaha Roncalli at Northwest, 11 a.m.

B-4: Waverly at Beatrice, 11 a.m., Saturday

B-5: Omaha Mercy at Bennington, 1 p.m.  

B-6: Hastings at Seward, 11 a.m. 

B-7: Norris at Scottsbluff, 11 a.m., Saturday

B-8: Columbus Lakeview at Elkhorn, noon.

C-1: FCEMF at Hastings SC, noon.

C-2: Falls City at Yutan/Mead, 12:30 p.m. 

C-3: Chadron at Bishop Neumann, 11 a.m.

C-4: Ponca at Central City, noon.

C-5: Guardian Angels CC at Malcolm, 1 p.m.

C-6: St. Paul at NEN, noon.

C-7: Polk County at Gothenburg, noon., Saturday

C-8: Aquinas at Milford, 11 a.m., Saturday

 

