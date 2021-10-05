District softball finals for Classes B and C are set. Here's the rundown

District final pairings for Classes B and C were made official Tuesday afternoon.
All games will take place Friday or Saturday across the state. The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to next week's state softball tournament in Hastings.
Games are Friday unless noted.
B-1: O'Neill at Omaha Skutt, 2 p.m.
B-2: Crete at Hastings, noon
B-3: Aurora at Bennington, noon
B-4: Gering at Wahoo, 10 a.m. Sat.
B-5: Wayne at Northwest, 11 a.m.
B-6: Norris at Beatrice, 1 p.m.
B-7: Omaha Gross at Scottsbluff, TBA
B-8: Elkhorn at Waverly, TBA
C-1: Polk County at Bishop Neumann, 11 a.m.
C-2: Fairbury at Hastings SC, noon
C-3: Raymond Central at Guardian Angels CC, 10:30 a.m.
C-4: Aquinas at Yutan/Mead, 10 a.m. Sat.