District softball finals for Classes B and C are set. Here's the rundown
  • Updated
Bishop Neumann vs. Freeman, 10.4

Bishop Neumann's Aubrey Sylliaasen (4) slides safely into third during a C-3 subdistrict final against Freeman on Monday at Hackberry Park in Wahoo.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

District final pairings for Classes B and C were made official Tuesday afternoon.

All games will take place Friday or Saturday across the state. The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to next week's state softball tournament in Hastings.

Games are Friday unless noted.

B-1: O'Neill at Omaha Skutt, 2 p.m.

B-2: Crete at Hastings, noon

B-3: Aurora at Bennington, noon

B-4: Gering at Wahoo, 10 a.m. Sat.

B-5: Wayne at Northwest, 11 a.m.

B-6: Norris at Beatrice, 1 p.m.

B-7: Omaha Gross at Scottsbluff, TBA

B-8: Elkhorn at Waverly, TBA

C-1: Polk County at Bishop Neumann, 11 a.m.

C-2: Fairbury at Hastings SC, noon

C-3: Raymond Central at Guardian Angels CC, 10:30 a.m.

C-4: Aquinas at Yutan/Mead, 10 a.m. Sat.

C-5: Arlington at Malcolm, 1 p.m.

C-6: Highway 91 at Kearney Catholic, 1 p.m.

C-7: Gothenburg at Freeman, noon Sat.

C-8: Auburn at Cozad, TBA

 

