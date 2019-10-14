BEATRICE — Together, they were the Beatrice Diamonds.
Around the age of 10, Olivia Aden, Addison Barnard, Carley Leners, Hannah Lytle, Alexis Schwartz and Whitney Schwisow were in the same dugout, on the same field and on the same road trips.
They loved softball and loved competing.
"Diamonds was our sport, and all of the sports that we played together kind of went off the Diamonds name," Schwartz said. "Diamonds Diggers (for volleyball). Everything's always been around softball."
Softball has bonded Beatrice's six seniors together for more than eight years, and they have accomplished a lot on the ball field in that stretch. This will be their last week together as softball players, and their minds are on one objective: To leave Hastings with a Class B state championship.
"It's something we've worked toward this season and pretty much our whole high school career," Schwisow said.
Added Leners, "We've really been itching for that state championship. We fell short last year and I think this has been a really big goal for us."
Beatrice (29-4) enters state as the No. 2 team in Class B. The Lady Orange elevated their play last week, going 5-0 in subdistrict and district competition.
The six seniors have played a leading role. Their many years together have created trust and chemistry.
"Bonding is a big thing," Barnard said. "We have each other's backs on and off the fields."
Barnard is one of the state's top players. She's hitting .684 with 15 homers, and she's been the Lady Orange's ace in the circle. She has 59 career homers, which ties the all-class state record. Schwartz starts behind the plate, Schwisow starts at second, Aden starts at third and Lytle starts in center field. Leners has started at multiple spots.
Barnard, Aden, Schwisow and Lytle occupy the top spots in the lineup, too. Those four and Leners have combined for 166 RBIs this year.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lady Orange are known to hit the ball well from top to bottom, but they take a lot of pride in their defense and pitching.
Beatrice coach Gary Lytle was the girls' club coach during their Diamond days, and he saw a lot of potential when they were little.
"They had a ton of athletic ability," he said. "They're good at basketball, they're good at track, they're good at a lot of things. I always thought in my mind that if they all stuck with softball, give it a run together in high school, they would be really capable of having a shot at being good at the high school level."
The six seniors played on different club teams after a run as the Diamonds, but they were reunited as high school freshmen. Beatrice had no returning starters in 2016, so each of the current six seniors were thrown into the fire and started.
"It was a lot of learning," Aden said. "From high school to summer, it's a little quicker. You're playing against those 18-year-olds when you usually don't, as a 13- and 14-year-old."
Said Hannah Lytle on the freshman season, "It kind of honestly helped us with life."
Gary Lytle said the group welcomed the challenge.
"You go in your freshman year and you're obviously going to take your lumps and everything, but it gave them a great opportunity to see what it's all about," said Gary Lytle, who took over as Beatrice's head coach in 2018. "It was good, but it was difficult at the same token. They all compete and they know how to play with older kids, so it still wasn't something that wasn't too big for them. They weren't scared to get after it."
Beatrice made the state softball tournament every season from 1997-2011, winning state titles in 2000, 2001 and 2003. After missing state in 2012, Beatrice returned in 2013, 2014 and 2015. It wasn't until last year when the Lady Orange got the program back to Hastings. They reached the final before losing to Elkhorn.
They started out and shined as Beatrice Diamonds. Now they aim for a big finish.
"There's been times we've been playing (this year) and I look at things and I'm like, 'Wow,' you look at them, and you almost see them back in their Diamonds uniforms," Gary Lytle said. "You get those flashbacks."