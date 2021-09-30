'Determination and guts:' Fritz, Selvage fuel Southwest's fire in doubleheader sweep of East

Two teams with lofty postseason goals were meeting in one of the state’s more highly anticipated matchups of the season, so, yeah, the energy was high.

Still, Lincoln Southwest felt the need to crank it up more. And then Taylor Fritz took it to another level.

With her team trailing by a run in the sixth, the Silver Hawk senior tattooed a two-run home run ball over the fence in right-center field to lift Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest to a 5-4 win against No. 2 Lincoln East in Game 1 Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

The ball cleared the fence in a flash and the Silver Hawk dugout erupted.

Yeah, this was not a normal game. A city title was on the line and Southwest still remembered last year’s losses to East.

“I felt at that moment (it was) we got to have fun and play our hardest,” Fritz said of the mindset before her game-changing homer.

Fritz blasted a homer in Game 2, as well, and behind the pitching of Bailey Selvage, the Silver Hawks swept the double. They rallied for a 3-2 win in Game 2.