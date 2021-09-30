'Determination and guts:' Fritz, Selvage fuel Southwest's fire in doubleheader sweep of East

Two teams with lofty postseason goals were meeting in one of the state’s more highly anticipated matchups of the season, so, yeah, the energy was high.
Still, Lincoln Southwest felt the need to crank it up more. And then Taylor Fritz took it to another level.
With her team trailing by a run in the sixth, the Silver Hawk senior tattooed a two-run home run ball over the fence in right-center field to lift Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest to a 5-4 win against No. 2 Lincoln East in Game 1 Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.
The ball cleared the fence in a flash and the Silver Hawk dugout erupted.
Yeah, this was not a normal game. A city title was on the line and Southwest still remembered last year’s losses to East.
“I felt at that moment (it was) we got to have fun and play our hardest,” Fritz said of the mindset before her game-changing homer.
Fritz blasted a homer in Game 2, as well, and behind the pitching of Bailey Selvage, the Silver Hawks swept the double. They rallied for a 3-2 win in Game 2.
Once again, the Silver Hawks trailed by a run entering the bottom of the sixth. But junior Taylor Coleman opened the inning with a game-tying homer, Madison Divis followed with a double, and Southwest (30-6) plated the winning run on an error.
“They brought determination and guts that’s what it takes to win those close games against outstanding teams,” Southwest coach Mark Watt said.
“That’s a very well-coached team. (East coach Lance) Kingery and his staff do a great job.”
With very few holes, if any, in the lineups, Southwest and East (26-7) have two of the best offenses in the state. Sure, there were big hits. East freshman Berkley Hatten crushed a two-run homer to the parking lot, and senior Kyndal Colon followed with a blast in Game 1. Colon and Fritz each had two homers between the two games.
But pitching had a say, too.
Selvage was sharp over 11 1/3 innings. She entered Game 1 in the third inning and didn’t allow a hit for the final 4 1/3 innings. She allowed only three hits and struck out six in a complete-game effort in the nightcap.
“Just the mental toughness to do that,” Watt said. “They have a solid lineup with a lot of good hitters and you can’t take pitches off, so she had to focus for a game and half straight, and that is not easy to do.”
Said Selvage, “I just knew I needed to stay calm. My team had my back. I just knew my pitches were working today.”
East’s Jordan Bussey scattered four hits in a losing effort in Game 2.
The Spartans and Silver Hawks, the city’s top two teams this year, had to wait almost the entire regular season to finally play each other, but they may not have to wait long for Round 3. They could see each other in Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
“They deserve their credit for doing what they did,” Kingery said of Southwest. “They were very opportunistic when we made mistakes. We made timely mistakes … but the key to a good team is taking advantage of them and they did.
“We would have liked to come out with at least a split, but it is what it is and you have to learn from it and get better. So tomorrow it’s time to get better.”
Around the bases
* One of the state's top pitchers is staying in the state for college ball. North Platte pitcher Tatum Montelongo announced her commitment to Omaha on Thursday. She was a first-team Super-State pitcher last year after leading the Bulldogs to a Class A state runner-up finish.
