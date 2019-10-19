HASTINGS -- Papillion-La Vista, Wayne and Fairbury wrote special stories at the state softball tournament.
Each celebrated state championships Friday.
Seward enjoyed writing its own story, too, at Bill Smith Complex.
Seward, which entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed, made a surprise run and was one of the last teams standing on the final day.
The Bluejays' run came to an end with a 9-1 loss to eventual state champion Wayne, but not before earning some big wins. Seward knocked off No. 1 Omaha Skutt not once, but twice. The Bluejays were the only Class B school to beat the SkyHawks this year.
Seward, which grinded out a three-game district series victory against No. 5 Waverly to reach Hastings, also defeated No. 4 Norris 11-2 in an elimination game.
"I'm proud of them," Seward coach Rich Eber said. "We came out and we competed. I said once you get here anything can happen. The girls bought into it and just played good softball. The two (losses) against Wayne are tough but you think about the run we made ... it was a fun run."
Seward (23-15) reached the final day of the state tournament for the second time in three years. The Bluejays were state runners-up to Crete in 2017.
"The seniors are a group I've been with for four years now, my first four years (as head coach), so it's awesome watching them grow and getting to experience a state tournament with them twice is like nothing I've ever been a part of in sports," Eber said.
As for the underclassmen, which include one of Class B's best pitchers in Sydney Parra and infielder Grace Hamling, who committed to South Dakota on Saturday, they're hungry to get back to Hastings.
"Syd's already talked about, (saying) 'Can't wait until next year,'" Eber said. "And I think the rest of our underclassmen have that same mentality. You get a taste of it and you want to get back. In my opinion, this is the best state tournament in Nebraska because of the atmosphere."