Delaney Anderson caps Seward rally with walk-off hit to trump Waverly
PREP SOFTBALL

SEWARD — Seward’s offense showed a lot of punch Thursday night at Plum Creek Park.

The final punch came from a sophomore.

Delaney Anderson delivered a walk-off RBI hit to lift the Class B No. 8 Bluejays to a wild 12-11 comeback win against ratings contender Waverly.

Seward was up 10-5 heading to the final frame but found itself trailing 11-10 after Waverly’s Riley McCall blasted a three-run shot with two outs.

The Bluejays put it behind them quickly. They got their first two baserunners on, and tied the game at 11-11 on Brooke Meyer’s liner to right field. A batter later, Anderson delivered the winning hit to get Seward off on a strong note.

Waverly (0-1), which finished with 16 hits, battled back from deficits of 4-0 and 10-5 to take leads.

Seward (1-0) leadoff hitter Jordyn Collins homered in her first two at-bats to lead the Bluejay offensive attack.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

