Dalaney Anderson caps Seward rally with walk-off hit to trump Waverly

The first two came off the bat of senior outfielder and leadoff hitter Jordyn Collins. Both blasts came on Collins’ first two at-bats.

Her homers highlighted a strong offensive output for the Bluejays, who scored the first four runs, then trailed 5-4 before rattling off six unanswered runs.

Most of those came in a five-run fifth inning when the Bluejays sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five on two hits and two errors. Collins was a factor in the fifth, too. She scorched a ball toward the third baseman and reached on an error. Two runs scored on the play.

Carr credited Collins’ power breakout to an adjustment she made during pregame batting practice.

“It was just a small tweak and it’s not a credit to me, we just talked about it,” Carr said. “She tweaked it and took two swings and she’s like, ‘Dude, that feels great.’

“The first pitch (on the first homer), she gets to second base and she’s got a grin in her eyes.”

Seward entered the season with a big void to fill at pitcher. Sydney Parra occupied the circle for multiple seasons and helped lead the Jays to multiple state appearances.