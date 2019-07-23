Izzy Eltze hit a home run this week.
No, not literally. But the Crete softball standout is very happy to have locked down her college plans.
Eltze committed to Omaha on Tuesday. For the senior, it's a chance to play Division I softball.
"(I) loved coaches, the girls on the team and UNO has a great campus," Eltze said.
More importantly, it's a chance stay close to home. Playing at Omaha will give Eltze a chance to stay near her family and watch her brothers play sports at Crete.
"It was just a close-to-home factor, and I feel this will be a pretty reasonable drive," she said.
Eltze, an outfielder, also considered Indiana and Northwest Missouri State. She connected with the Maverick coaches and said she gravitated toward their coaching style.
Eltze has been a mainstay in Crete's lineup for three years now. She started as a freshman, helped Crete to a state championship as a sophomore and is a two-time Class B all-stater.
Prowess at the plate and speed on the base paths make Eltze one of the state's more dynamic offensive players. She entered last fall's state tournament hitting .573 with 59 hits, 51 runs scored, 46 RBIs and 10 homers, producing those numbers from the leadoff spot.
Eltze, who played basketball and ran track as a junior, had a strong summer season with her club team, Nebraska Elite, which finished in third place at the National Fastpitch Alliance Tournament in Gulfport, Mississippi, this past weekend.
Now Eltze turns her focus to her final high school season as Crete looks to punch a third straight ticket to the state tournament in Hastings. Eltze said having the college recruiting process out of the way is a weight off her shoulders.
"Now I can just focus and have fun and enjoy the last season with my teammates," she said. "I'm very excited to see what we can do. I feel like we have a lot of great potential and a lot of younger kids are going to help us out."