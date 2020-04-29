Crete hires former Pius X coach to take over softball program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crete announced Wednesday the hiring of Barry Mosely as its next softball coach.

Mosely, who takes over for Shawn Carr, brings more than 25 years of head coaching experience to the Cardinals. He coached Lincoln Pius X from 2001-04, leading the Thunderbolts to a Class B state championship in 2002.

Mosely took over as Doane's softball coach for nine seasons.

He takes over a program that has qualified for the Class B state tournament the past three years, including a state championship in 2017.

Carr stepped down after taking a teaching position at Seward.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

