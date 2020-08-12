COVID-19 adds another layer for first-year softball coaches as they start to shape their programs

Closner said Southeast had great turnout at open field from June 15 to July 30.

"It's really helped us get ahead of some of those barriers I would have probably had to deal with," Closner said. "I've been able to get that done a couple months earlier so now we can focus on perfecting the game."

Many teams will begin play on Aug. 20. The games will look a bit different, but coaches and players will gladly take different if it means getting a season in and playing with their teammates.

For first-year coaches, the excitement of that initial season and that pregame speech ahead of Game 1 will still be there.

"You don't want the kids to have to go through what they're going through," McMurray said. "You'd like to have a level of normalcy back that they're used to in the past, but we're all going through it together, and that's maybe the most rewarding part.

"We don't get to do some of the team-building activities that teams have done in the past because they're just not safe or responsible to do those things. It's taking a situation that COVID has really put us in and using that as a way to build some togetherness."

