COVID-19 adds another layer for first-year softball coaches as they start to shape their programs

Toni Closner called it her end goal.
She always wanted to be a head coach, and she got that chance in March when Lincoln Southeast hired Closner as its next softball coach.
With it comes the first-year undertakings — getting to know the players and their abilities, them getting to know the coach and new signals, running practices, added gameday responsibilities ...
Closner was excited for all of that. But now comes having to guide a program safely through a pandemic. That means making sure players are following health protocols, sanitizing equipment and wearing masks.
"Of course it's been another step, but it really hasn't been that hard," said Closner, who was an assistant coach at Lincoln North Star for three years. "It's more just making sure that we're reminding them and telling them, 'Make sure you're spaced out, don't get too close together, make sure you're wearing a face mask if you're carpooling,' that type of thing."
It's an added duty for first-year coaches already faced with the challenge of getting their new teams ready in a short period of time — the season starts next week — but it's a task they're happy to take on.
Kyle McMurray is a first-year head coach at Norris. He said he was curious how the players would handle the COVID-19 part of things. Any concerns he had were eased after the first day of practice Monday.
"There's obviously a lot more to it this year than just softball," McMurray said. "Outside of softball, we were worried how they'd handle that and they handled it really, really well. They know what's at stake. They know that these are some of the sacrifices that we're willing to make in order to try to maintain as healthy an environment as we can.
"The softball side of it was very good. Lots of competition."
New coaches are learning to put together practice itineraries, which now include new steps.
At Southeast, players take mask breaks (spreading out and breathing in fresh air) in addition to water breaks. At Norris, players have a small bottle of hand sanitizer in their back pockets. The Titans take sanitizing breaks every 10-15 minutes.
At Grand Island, players are wearing masks at all times.
"We didn't have a single girl complain (during the first day), because they know it's what we have to do to get our season in, and they want to play," said Taylor Graves, who took over the Islanders' program in the offseason.
Though COVID-19 led to some offseason restrictions, coaches were able to watch their teams during volunteer workouts. Graves said the Islanders did Zoom workouts together from March to June, which allowed her to get to know the players.
Closner said Southeast had great turnout at open field from June 15 to July 30.
"It's really helped us get ahead of some of those barriers I would have probably had to deal with," Closner said. "I've been able to get that done a couple months earlier so now we can focus on perfecting the game."
Many teams will begin play on Aug. 20. The games will look a bit different, but coaches and players will gladly take different if it means getting a season in and playing with their teammates.
For first-year coaches, the excitement of that initial season and that pregame speech ahead of Game 1 will still be there.
"You don't want the kids to have to go through what they're going through," McMurray said. "You'd like to have a level of normalcy back that they're used to in the past, but we're all going through it together, and that's maybe the most rewarding part.
"We don't get to do some of the team-building activities that teams have done in the past because they're just not safe or responsible to do those things. It's taking a situation that COVID has really put us in and using that as a way to build some togetherness."
