Lincoln Northwest softball had one true win in its inaugural season in 2022.

A 10-4 victory over Platteview just four games into the season became the Falcons’ first victory on the diamond in school history. A forfeit victory on Oct. 1 over Omaha Buena Vista gave Lincoln Northwest its second win as the Falcons finished 2-24 in their rookie campaign.

“Year 1, we didn’t have a ton of varsity experience,” Lincoln Northwest coach Tabby Schilling said. “We had one player that had true varsity experience. … It was just get better day by day. Whatever facet that was. Whether it was fielding better, hitting or whatever, and as the season went on we did make progress. Wins (and) losses don’t show that. We didn’t measure our success in wins and losses.”

But the confidence is growing in Year 2.

The Falcons (3-11) have wins over Raymond Central, Falls City and Fairbury, and play in arguably one of the toughest conferences in Nebraska high school softball in the Eastern Midlands Conference.

“This season, one of the things coach (Terran Gore) and I work on a lot is the mindset piece,” Schilling added. “We worked all winter. We worked on our small groups and they worked on things with their club teams, and they arguably better when we showed up for summer workouts. They were stronger and worked hard in the weight room. They know what the expectations are now as far as what we expect. Compared to where we ended last year to where we are now, we are night and day a different team. Our win-loss record doesn’t show it, but we are hitting one through nine. One through nine makes contact. We are no longer a two-hitter team.”

The biggest difference Schilling sees now is the ability of her team to compete from beginning to end.

“Every game we have played this season, regardless of what the score was, we could have made it a full game putting it all together,” Schilling said. “To me, we have been in every game this year. We have taken our own selves out of it. For me, that’s a proud moment that we truly are there.”

Starting Falcon pitcher Kynzee McFadden likes the challenge of a new team and tough competition.

McFadden knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but when the opportunity came to transfer from Raymond Central to Lincoln Northwest, she didn’t hesitate.

“I could have stayed, but it was a new school,” McFadden said. “I knew starting out was going to be a challenge, but I like challenges and meeting new people.”

For McFadden, who hit four home runs for the Falcons last year and was a staple in the circle, patience is key.

“I think it just teaches you,” McFadden said. “You are working with people that have never played softball before, to some people that have played their whole lives. It teaches how to be patient with people and help teach them to grow their skill better.”

McFadden will always be a part of Lincoln Northwest history. Being part of the Falcon’s first win and school history and being one of the first to hit a home run — her proudest moment came from a 12-10 loss this season.

“The Crete game,” McFadden said. “It’s one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a team. It wasn’t just one person stepping up. The whole team contributed and we almost won.”