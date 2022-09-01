Confidence is building at North Star, and it came through in a sweep of Pius X

The Lincoln North Star softball team looked head coach Mike Roth directly in the eye. The message?

We've got this.

After many close games this season — including a split against Class A No. 8 Norfolk earlier this week — the Gators had the confidence they could compete against any team.

North Star looked the part in a 10-0, 7-4 sweep against No. 10 Lincoln Pius X on Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

“I think some of this is they've seen so many close games against the top-10 teams in Class A and the top-10 teams in Class B,” Roth said. “They've been in every single one of those games. I think once they realized they can play with anybody, they realized they just need to stay focused.

“We did a lot of work Monday just focusing on the little things. Getting the outs, good base running; when they went into the game Tuesday, all those things were happening. (Norfolk) just had another at-bat then they did. When they came off the field, they realized they had done everything that had set out to do.”

That focus carried into Thursday for the Gators, making quick work of Pius X in four innings in the first game.

Piper Ruhl collected two hits, including a three-run homer in the third inning that sent a jolt into the Gators' dugout. The Gators added six more runs in the bottom of the fourth end the game.

“I really think it's the focus the kids brought,” Roth said. “Any time you play Pius X you are going to be out there against a team that can hit, and get people on the bases. That is what they are known for. Hitting the ball and moving.

“I was more surprised how focused we were carrying over from Norfolk. We really hit the ball well on Tuesday and it's just carried over in our practice all week.”

Pius X rallied in Game 2 and took a 4-0 after a big third inning, but the Navigators honed in again.

North Star scored three in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to grab a 6-4 advantage. The Gators added one more in the sixth inning to cushion the lead.

“With Pius X, I think they shifted a little bit (in Game 2) and started attacking early in the count,” Roth said. “I think that surprised us and for a second we were kind of on our heels. They were dropping in runs, and all the sudden we were down four-nothing.

“But again they came back in the dugout and said, 'We are going. We are going to get one run, when we get one run we will get two.' This team is about little accomplishments and goals. That was the mindset in the dugout and that has really been it. Our seniors and some of our big players like Piper Ruhl, Aubriana Ruhl, Lily Skrdiant and Azariah (Valenzuela). Azariah has been seeing the ball really well, and those girls are showing the younger players how to stay in the game and play the game the right way.”