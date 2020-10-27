Commitment to Wichita State will give Bennington's Sedlacek a chance to play alongside role models

Taylor Sedlacek wanted to play shortstop like Addison Barnard and Bailey Urban, and the Bennington junior got a chance to watch the two standouts up close through the Nebraska Gold program.

When Sedlacek arrives at Wichita State in the fall of 2022, she'll have a closer view of two players who played a part in shaping her softball career.

"They were my role models who I looked up to and I wanted to hit home runs like them and be as good at shortstop as them, and for them to go to Wichita, there's just kind of like a, 'Oh, my God, I could go play with my role models," Sedlacek said.

Urban, a freshman at WSU, was a Super-Stater at Millard South, and Barnard, also a freshman, had a Super-State career and 61 home runs at Beatrice. Sedlacek announced her commitment to Wichita State last week, nearly two weeks after receiving a scholarship offer from the Shockers.

"I think it's pretty neat to think about because I never thought I could get to the level that they're at," Sedlacek said. "They're so good, and this summer I would see Bailey working out at Loyalty (Training) and I would be like, 'I want to be her so bad,' so it's just crazy that I get to know her when I go there."