Commitment to Wichita State will give Bennington's Sedlacek a chance to play alongside role models

Taylor Sedlacek wanted to play shortstop like Addison Barnard and Bailey Urban, and the Bennington junior got a chance to watch the two standouts up close through the Nebraska Gold program.
When Sedlacek arrives at Wichita State in the fall of 2022, she'll have a closer view of two players who played a part in shaping her softball career.
"They were my role models who I looked up to and I wanted to hit home runs like them and be as good at shortstop as them, and for them to go to Wichita, there's just kind of like a, 'Oh, my God, I could go play with my role models," Sedlacek said.
Urban, a freshman at WSU, was a Super-Stater at Millard South, and Barnard, also a freshman, had a Super-State career and 61 home runs at Beatrice. Sedlacek announced her commitment to Wichita State last week, nearly two weeks after receiving a scholarship offer from the Shockers.
"I think it's pretty neat to think about because I never thought I could get to the level that they're at," Sedlacek said. "They're so good, and this summer I would see Bailey working out at Loyalty (Training) and I would be like, 'I want to be her so bad,' so it's just crazy that I get to know her when I go there."
Sedlacek got a closer look at Wichita State on an unofficial visit earlier this month. She also was looking at South Dakota, South Dakota State and Omaha, but she has had a fondness for the Shockers since the eighth grade.
Sedlacek just wrapped up her junior season with the Badgers, hitting .391 with 10 doubles and nine homers while playing lockdown defense at shortstop (only two errors).
Her athleticism helps set Sedlacek apart, and she credits that to another sport.
"I really feel like basketball really helps me out with that, staying in good shape and (staying) athletic," said Sedlacek, who hit .438 as a freshman and .405 as a sophomore, and starts in basketball.
For a while, Sedlacek didn't know if she'd pursue college opportunities in basketball or softball. She chose softball, her game blossomed and now a Division I school awaits her arrival in two years.
"It's crazy," she said. "It's kind of unreal because it's something you dream about for so long, and then for it to actually happen … I don't know how to explain the feeling in words but it was an amazing feeling."
