Commitment to Washington gives Skutt's Ruby Meylan a great chance to live out a childhood dream

Ruby Meylan laughs about it now.
The Omaha Skutt junior said she was "awful" at softball when she started playing. And yet at the time, she painted a big picture for her parents.
"I told them this, and they probably thought I was crazy, but we're watching the (Women's College) World Series and I was like, 'Mom and dad, I want to do that," Meylan said.
Meylan made her 12-year-old self proud over the weekend, committing to Washington, one of the nation's top softball programs.
The Huskies, led by Heather Tarr, have reached the WCWS 14 times, including in 2017, 2018 and 2019. They won a national title in 2009 and finished second in 2018.
"We'd watch the World Series at home on TV and I was like, 'I want that to be me,' and Washington gives me that opportunity to play at a very high level," Meylan said. "It's just so cool."
Meylan also was considering offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Minnesota, but Washington was at the top. The Huskies solidified Meylan's pledge after the standout pitcher took an unofficial visit to Seattle last week.
"I knew, but when I was there, it was confirmed," said Meylan, who is ranked the No. 56 recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball. "The first day that we were on campus, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh.' I told my parents, 'I'm going here.'"
Prior to calling Tarr and committing on Sunday night, Meylan was the top uncommitted 2022 prospect in the state.
The commitment wraps up a special stretch for the power-hitting and power-throwing junior. Meylan helped lead the SkyHawks to a Class B state championship, pitching two shutouts in Hastings. She was in the circle during the SkyHawks' title-sealing win against Hastings.
She had her best season as a SkyHawk, going 18-2 with a 1.80 earned-run average while hitting .500 with 14 homers, 48 RBIs and 34 runs scored, and was named a first-team Super-Stater.
Washington stood out because of softball and academics, Meylan said.
"That was huge for me," she said. "I want to play in Oklahoma City (site of WCWS) and that's a huge goal of mine. It just seems like a program where you can have fun but learn to work hard.
"They're in it for the right reasons. It's not just about softball. It's about making you a better person, a better female and kind of building you up for the real world."
Meylan is part of a talented 2022 in-state recruiting class that includes Skutt teammates Lauren and Hannah Camenzind, both of which committed to Arkansas earlier this fall.
