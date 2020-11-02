Commitment to Washington gives Skutt's Ruby Meylan a great chance to live out a childhood dream

Ruby Meylan laughs about it now.

The Omaha Skutt junior said she was "awful" at softball when she started playing. And yet at the time, she painted a big picture for her parents.

"I told them this, and they probably thought I was crazy, but we're watching the (Women's College) World Series and I was like, 'Mom and dad, I want to do that," Meylan said.

Meylan made her 12-year-old self proud over the weekend, committing to Washington, one of the nation's top softball programs.

The Huskies, led by Heather Tarr, have reached the WCWS 14 times, including in 2017, 2018 and 2019. They won a national title in 2009 and finished second in 2018.

"We'd watch the World Series at home on TV and I was like, 'I want that to be me,' and Washington gives me that opportunity to play at a very high level," Meylan said. "It's just so cool."

Meylan also was considering offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Minnesota, but Washington was at the top. The Huskies solidified Meylan's pledge after the standout pitcher took an unofficial visit to Seattle last week.