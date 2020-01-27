Commitment to Omaha softball follow's Hain's breakout junior season at Southwest

Emma Hain’s junior season on the softball diamond took off, just like any one of the 15 home runs she hit.

Her recruiting took flight, too.

Hain’s play grabbed the attention of Division I Omaha, and on Monday, the Lincoln Southwest junior shortstop announced her commitment to the Mavericks.

Hain said it was a great fit for softball and academics. She wants to major in engineering.

“Looking from the softball aspect, I met some of the team, and they all seemed like really good people,” Hain said. “I feel like if I went there I’d had an opportunity, they’d really push me to grown and hopefully be able to impact the team in positive ways.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hain also considered Division II schools Sioux Falls, Rockhurst and Northern State.

“It was a difficult decision because they’re all great programs and have great people, but I felt like UNO ended up standing out,” she said.

Hain’s commitment follows a breakout season. Hain earned first-team Super-State honors after hitting .464 with seven doubles, 51 RBIs and 44 runs scored. She also was among the state leaders in home runs.