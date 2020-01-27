Commitment to Omaha softball follow's Hain's breakout junior season at Southwest

Emma Hain’s junior season on the softball diamond took off, just like any one of the 15 home runs she hit.
Her recruiting took flight, too.
Hain’s play grabbed the attention of Division I Omaha, and on Monday, the Lincoln Southwest junior shortstop announced her commitment to the Mavericks.
Hain said it was a great fit for softball and academics. She wants to major in engineering.
“Looking from the softball aspect, I met some of the team, and they all seemed like really good people,” Hain said. “I feel like if I went there I’d had an opportunity, they’d really push me to grown and hopefully be able to impact the team in positive ways.”
Hain also considered Division II schools Sioux Falls, Rockhurst and Northern State.
“It was a difficult decision because they’re all great programs and have great people, but I felt like UNO ended up standing out,” she said.
Hain’s commitment follows a breakout season. Hain earned first-team Super-State honors after hitting .464 with seven doubles, 51 RBIs and 44 runs scored. She also was among the state leaders in home runs.
What makes Hain stand out is her defense. One of the state’s top shortstops, she cleaned up just about anything hit in her direction.
UNO contacted Hain during the season, watched her play at state and invited her to take an unofficial visit.
Hain said the thought of playing college softball did not come to mind until later in her athletic career.
“When I was younger, I was in a lot of different activities,” said Hain, who also plays goalkeeper for the Southwest soccer team. “For a long time, I struggled to narrow down what I wanted to do. As I got older, I fell more and more in love with softball and decided that I’d be happy to play for the rest of my life.”
