Clutch late hits help No. 8 Southeast fend off upset-minded Pius X; East, Southwest also win two

The Knights got a much-needed insurance run in the top of the seventh when Alexis Hubbard singled and Alivya Bollen followed with an RBI double. Both hits came with two outs.

"I think those two are fighters," Closner said. "Those two are the only ones who have been to the state tournament before, so they know what it's like to really strive for that, so I just love that they went and put the team on their back in that situation, and our girls played pretty solid defense the whole game."

Pius X opened bracket play with a 7-4 win against Lincoln North Star (23-13). It trailed 4-3 heading into the seventh when Sara Iburg drove in the tying run and Huber untied it with her biggest hit of the season.

"The main thing we talked about was how proud we are of them and how they showed up today to fight and compete, and they don't want their season to be over yet," Pius X coach Christy Kruger said. "I think today really proved that we are capable of hanging with any of these teams."

Pius X and North Star will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game. The winner will play Southeast.

North Star stayed alive with an 8-7 win against Grand Island. Kennedi Leitschuck had three hits, none bigger than her walk-off two-run shot that cleared the center-field fence.