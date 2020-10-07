Clutch late hits help No. 8 Southeast fend off upset-minded Pius X; East, Southwest also win two

Alisha Huber delivered a jolt of energy to the Lincoln Pius X dugout with a tiebreaking three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning against No. 7 Lincoln North Star.
It also served as a reminder that anything can happen in postseason play.
No. 8 Lincoln Southeast made sure to bring its "A" game Wednesday at Doris Bair Complex.
The top-seeded Knights held on for a 6-5 win against the upset-minded Thunderbolts in a winners' bracket game to advance to Thursday's A-6 softball district final.
"I told them … 'Don't go in there thinking we're about to walk over this team,'" Southeast coach Toni Closner said of Pius X (11-24), the third seed. "It's going to be competitive, they've been playing great late in the season, and I told them it was going to be a close game, and I'm just glad that we were able to finish."
No. 3 Lincoln East and No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, also top seeds in their respective districts, had to fend off late challenges at Doris Bair, too. East beat No. 10 Norfolk 9-6 in A-5, and Southwest saw a 5-0 lead cut to 5-4 before pulling away 7-4 against Millard North in the A-2 bracket.
Southeast (29-13) jumped to an early 3-0 lead against Pius X, but the Thunderbolts scratched their way back and cut the deficit to 5-4 on Payton Tuttle's RBI single in the sixth.
The Knights got a much-needed insurance run in the top of the seventh when Alexis Hubbard singled and Alivya Bollen followed with an RBI double. Both hits came with two outs.
"I think those two are fighters," Closner said. "Those two are the only ones who have been to the state tournament before, so they know what it's like to really strive for that, so I just love that they went and put the team on their back in that situation, and our girls played pretty solid defense the whole game."
Pius X opened bracket play with a 7-4 win against Lincoln North Star (23-13). It trailed 4-3 heading into the seventh when Sara Iburg drove in the tying run and Huber untied it with her biggest hit of the season.
"The main thing we talked about was how proud we are of them and how they showed up today to fight and compete, and they don't want their season to be over yet," Pius X coach Christy Kruger said. "I think today really proved that we are capable of hanging with any of these teams."
Pius X and North Star will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game. The winner will play Southeast.
North Star stayed alive with an 8-7 win against Grand Island. Kennedi Leitschuck had three hits, none bigger than her walk-off two-run shot that cleared the center-field fence.
Southeast opened with a 10-0 win against Grand Island. Knight senior Ryan Ewoldt homered, the 62nd of her career, which ties the state's all-class record.
Jump-start sparks East
No. 3-rated Lincoln East jumped to a 7-1 lead on Norfolk and held off the Panthers to advance to Thursday's A-5 final at Doris Bair.
The fast start included a big shot from the bat of junior Morgan Adams, who smacked a three-run homer in the second inning.
"(That) helped a lot," said junior Campbell Petrick, who earned the win. "Momentum totally shifted. They were loud and they were ready, but that shot definitely helped."
The Spartans (31-9), who opened with a 13-0 win against Omaha Westside, had 15 hits against the Panthers (28-10). Norfolk will play Millard South in an elimination game Thursday.
East was looking to get back on track after an 8-3 loss to Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
'That definitely was hard for us to lose to Fremont, because we know we can be better and I think we proved it today against Norfolk," said Adams, who had three hits against the Panthers. "We came out strong."
Hawks start, finish strong
Josi Solano's grand slam gave Lincoln Southwest (31-7) a 5-0 cushion in the first inning. The Silver Hawk arms made sure the lead stayed in their favor.
Sam Bank, Bailey Selvage and Alexis Bradley combined to limit Millard North (15-14) to four hits, and Bradley struck out six over the final three innings of a 7-4 Southwest victory.
"We have three quality pitchers and we used all three of them today and it took all three," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "Alexis finished up, she was very strong today, it was a great outing for her, but it takes a mix."
Millard North cut the lead to 5-4 on Emily Shaw's two-run homer in the fourth.
Southwest, which opened district play with a 12-0 win against Bellevue West, added two insurance runs in the seventh on Emma Hains' two-run double.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
