Classes B and C district softball scores, 10/9
agate

Softball

CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS

(Best-of-three series)

B-1 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt 6, Omaha Gross 0 

B-2 at Hastings

Hastings 12, Adams Central 0  

B-3 at Norris

Norris 9, Beatrice 4  

Final: Norris 13, Beatrice 2 

B-4 at Grand Island 

Northwest 3, Bennington 0

B-5 at Blair  

Elkhorn at Blair, 2 p.m.

B-6 at Grand Island 

Grand Island CC 7, Wayne 6 

B-7 at Seward 

Seward 8, Scottsbluff 7 

Final: Seward 10, Scottsbluff 4 

B-8 at Crete 

Crete 14, Wahoo 9  

Wahoo 5, Crete 4

CLASS C DISTRICT FINALS 

(Best-of-three series)

C-1 at West Point

No. 16 O'Neill at No. 1 Guardian Angels CC, 3 p.m.

C-2 at Fairbury  

Fairbury 9, Fillmore Central/EMF 1 

C-3 at Wahoo  

Bishop Neumann 12, Highway 91 0

Final: Bishop Neumann 14, Highway 91 3 

C-4 at Auburn 

No. 13 Ponca at No. 4 Auburn, noon Saturday

C-5 at Kearney 

No. 12 Southern Valley/Alma at No. 5 Kearney Catholic, 3 p.m.

C-6 at Hastings

Hastings SC 13, Freeman 3  

Final: Hastings SC 14, Freeman 5 

C-7 at Malcolm  

Malcolm 12, Arlington 0 

C-8 at Central City 

Central City 9, Tekamah-Herman 0

Final: Central City 9, Tekamah-Herman 1 

