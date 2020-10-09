Classes B and C district softball scores, 10/9

Softball
CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS
(Best-of-three series)
B-1 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt 6, Omaha Gross 0
B-2 at Hastings
Hastings 12, Adams Central 0
B-3 at Norris
Norris 9, Beatrice 4
Final: Norris 13, Beatrice 2
B-4 at Grand Island
Northwest 3, Bennington 0
B-5 at Blair
Elkhorn at Blair, 2 p.m.
B-6 at Grand Island
Grand Island CC 7, Wayne 6
B-7 at Seward
Seward 8, Scottsbluff 7
Final: Seward 10, Scottsbluff 4
B-8 at Crete
Crete 14, Wahoo 9
Wahoo 5, Crete 4
CLASS C DISTRICT FINALS
(Best-of-three series)
C-1 at West Point
No. 16 O'Neill at No. 1 Guardian Angels CC, 3 p.m.
C-2 at Fairbury
Fairbury 9, Fillmore Central/EMF 1
C-3 at Wahoo
Bishop Neumann 12, Highway 91 0
Final: Bishop Neumann 14, Highway 91 3
C-4 at Auburn
No. 13 Ponca at No. 4 Auburn, noon Saturday
C-5 at Kearney
No. 12 Southern Valley/Alma at No. 5 Kearney Catholic, 3 p.m.
C-6 at Hastings
Hastings SC 13, Freeman 3
Final: Hastings SC 14, Freeman 5
C-7 at Malcolm
Malcolm 12, Arlington 0
C-8 at Central City
Central City 9, Tekamah-Herman 0
Final: Central City 9, Tekamah-Herman 1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!