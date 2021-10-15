Class C state softball: Yutan/Mead reaches final behind strong pitching performance

HASTINGS — Yutan/Mead lost its first-round game by 12 runs. Now the Patriots will be playing in a state final.
The No. 2 Patriots got a complete-game shutout from junior Shaylynn Campbell in a 4-0 win against No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a Class C elimination game at the state softball tournament Friday at Bill Smith Complex.
Yutan/Mead, which has won four straight elimination games, will play top-ranked Bishop Neumann in the 2 p.m. final.
Yutan/Mead, making its first state tournament appearance since 2009, beat Neumann 5-2 during the regular season.
