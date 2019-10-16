HASTINGS — Jaelle Johnson had four hits, including a home run, and top-ranked Fairbury pulled away for an 11-4 win against No. 5 Malcolm in the opening round of the Class C state tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex.
Freshman Alyssa Fortik hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and senior Anna Schroeder added a solo shot to pull Malcolm to within 5-4 in the fifth inning.
But Fairbury responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth to advance to a 5:30 p.m. winners' bracket game.
No. 9 Cozad will play Fairbury after defeating Kearney Catholic 6-4.
Malcolm (20-11) will play in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Thursday against the Stars (23-8).
No. 3 Arlington rallied for a 9-7 win against No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia.
No. 4 Auburn dropped its opening game to No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 15-7 in six innings. The Bulldogs (21-7) will play St. Cecilia (25-8) at 9 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game.
