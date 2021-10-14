Class C state softball: The bounces going Neumann's way; Yutan/Mead finds winning recipe in Hastings

“She’s grown up doing this,” the coach said. “This is part of what she does. She grew up hitting spots. She’s lived on the mound since she was a little kid, she’s great at it and she’s different than anything else that anyone at this tournament has.”

Sabatka’s composure was tested in the seventh inning when she gave up a leadoff walk on four pitches. The tying run moved into scoring position before Sabatka coaxed a couple infield outs to end the game.

“In my head I was definitely nervous but I knew I had to act tough and show everything was going to be OK for me team, and I just had that faith in my teammates,” said Sabatka, who entered state at 25-2 with a 2.97 earned-run average.

Neumann was just as clutch in the sixth inning when Mayberry got on base and Sylliaasen produced her first hit of the night — the game-winner.

“She stayed within herself, she made some adjustments and that’s what this game is about,” Brabec said.

Guardian Angels Central Catholic (24-8), the defending state champion, will play No. 2 Yutan/Mead (30-6) in an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The winner will play Neumann.

Yutan/Mead's bounce-back