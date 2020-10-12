Class C state softball preview: The matchups, players to watch and bracket outlook

Fairbury is the defending state champion, but several talented teams are ready to challenge the Lady Jeffs in 2020.
The essentials
Site: Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
Dates: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (championship at 2 p.m.).
Wednesday's first-round matchups
No. 1-rated Guardian Angels CC (23-2) vs. No. 10 Central City (22-10), 9 a.m.
No. 5 Auburn (23-4) vs. No. 7 Kearney Catholic (27-5), 9 a.m.
No. 2 Bishop Neumann (25-7) vs. No. 9 Hastings SC (23-11), 9 a.m.
No. 3 Fairbury (24-7) vs. No. 4 Malcolm (25-8), 9 a.m.
Numbers to know
62: Number of career homers for Auburn's Kylie Allen, which ties the all-class state record. She has 16 this season.
2: GACC's two losses have come by a combined deficit of two runs (1-0 to Bishop Neumann and 1-0 to Omaha Mercy.
5: Malcolm and Auburn will each be making their fifth straight trip to state. They combined for zero state appearances before their respective runs.
40: Home runs by Fairbury, which ties a Class C season record set by the Lady Jeffs just one year ago.
Pitchers to know
Erin Franzluebber, GACC, sr.: Arguably, the top pitcher in Class C and the numbers back it up (21-2, 0.64 ERA).
Jami Mans, Fairbury, jr.: She pitched Fairbury to a state title last year; 24-7 with 3.63 ERA this season.
Macy Sabatka, Bishop Neumann, jr.: Is 16-5 with a 2.35 ERA and has a strong defense behind her.
Hitters to know
Kylie Allen, Auburn, sr.: Also a strong pitcher, Allen is hitting .533 with 51 RBIs.
Mary Chvatal, Bishop Neumann, jr.: The standout shortstop is hitting .558 with 49 runs scored.
Jordan Tracy, Fairbury, sr.: The right fielder is hitting .441 with 13 homers and 49 RBIs.
Shaye Butler, Hastings SC, jr.: The catcher leads a potent Hawkette offense (.546, 12 homers, 41 RBIs).
Jenna Schinstock, GACC, sr.: All-state catcher is hitting .471 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs.
Taryn Wagner, Central City, sr.: Batting .510 with eight homers, 34 RBIs and 49 runs scored.
Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, so.: The shortstop, also a standout hoopster, is hitting .446 with seven homers, 32 RBIs and 48 runs scored.
Our take
This is the most wide-open class of the three. Several teams have a strong pitching-hitting combination, including the two teams to reach last year's final — defending state champion Fairbury and GACC. Both teams bring back their pitchers from the 2019 final and are primed to play deep into the tournament. Bishop Neumann has a star in Mary Chvatal, and she is surrounded by a talented group of players. The Cavaliers also own wins against GACC and Fairbury. Malcolm, Auburn and Hastings St. Cecilia have the offensive firepower to hang with anyone.
