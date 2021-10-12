Class C state softball preview: Matchups, players to watch, two questions for Hastings

Class C
First-round matchups
All games at Hastings' Bill Smith Complex
No. 1-rated Bishop Neumann (30-2) vs. No. 10 Cozad (24-11), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Yutan/Mead (27-5) vs. No. 5 Malcolm (23-9), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Guardian Angels CC (22-7) vs. No. 7 Freeman (22-7), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Hastings SC (28-7) vs. No. 6 Kearney Catholic (29-6), 2 p.m.
Players to watch
Mary Chvatal, Bishop Neumann, sr.: The Cavs have a lot of impact bats and gloves, and Chvatal (.484, 27 RBIs, 53 runs) leads the way.
Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan/Mead, jr.: The first-year Patriot is 16-4 with 2.09 ERA and is hitting .500.
Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, jr.: Athletic shortstop also sparks offense (.402, 30 RBIs, 36 hits).
Kayla Fischer, GACC, sr.: Has stepped in nicely (21-6, 2.86) in circle for the departed Erin Franzluebbers.
Shaye Butler, Hastings SC, sr.: The best catcher in Class C hitting .495 with eight blasts and 52 RBIs.
Bralen Biddlecome, Kearney Catholic, sr.: Hitting .495 with 60 RBIs and is 28-6 in the circle.
Two questions for Hastings
Just how deep is this field? We'll answer this one. It's deep. In fact, this may be the most talented batch of Class C teams to come together in Hastings.
Bishop Neumann, Yutan/Mead and Hastings St. Cecilia don't have holes, and teams like Malcolm, defending champion GACC and last year's runner-up Kearney Catholic have a lot of state experience.
All five teams mentioned above also are playing their best softball. Buckle up.
Can the pitchers shine? Typically at the Class C level, the hitting can be far more advanced than the pitching, which leads to some high-scoring games.
But there will be a crop of pitchers in Hastings capable of throwing zeros.
Yutan/Mead has two pitchers in Campbell and Ella Watts (7-1, 1.91 ERA) who can get a lot of swing and misses. Neumann's Macy Sabatka (25-2, 2.97) has a lot of experience.
Freeman's Paige Mahler (18-6, 2.43) has good stuff, and she's a big reason why the Falcons are here.
Buzz word(s): First-day frenzy
There are some great first-round matchups starting with Yutan/Mead and Malcolm. The winner could see Bishop Neumann, if the Cavaliers get past a strong-hitting Cozad team, later in the day.
A potential Hastings SC-GACC matchup also looms on Day 1. St. Cecilia has won 17 of 18.
