Class C state softball preview: Matchups, players to watch, two questions for Hastings

Bralen Biddlecome, Kearney Catholic, sr.: Hitting .495 with 60 RBIs and is 28-6 in the circle.

Two questions for Hastings

Just how deep is this field? We'll answer this one. It's deep. In fact, this may be the most talented batch of Class C teams to come together in Hastings.

Bishop Neumann, Yutan/Mead and Hastings St. Cecilia don't have holes, and teams like Malcolm, defending champion GACC and last year's runner-up Kearney Catholic have a lot of state experience.

All five teams mentioned above also are playing their best softball. Buckle up.

Can the pitchers shine? Typically at the Class C level, the hitting can be far more advanced than the pitching, which leads to some high-scoring games.

But there will be a crop of pitchers in Hastings capable of throwing zeros.

Yutan/Mead has two pitchers in Campbell and Ella Watts (7-1, 1.91 ERA) who can get a lot of swing and misses. Neumann's Macy Sabatka (25-2, 2.97) has a lot of experience.

Freeman's Paige Mahler (18-6, 2.43) has good stuff, and she's a big reason why the Falcons are here.