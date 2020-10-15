Class C state softball: Playing for Coach Russ, Kearney Catholic is one win away from a state title

HASTINGS — For the first time in school history, Kearney Catholic will be playing for a state softball championship.
But the Stars will be playing for a lot more than the top prize in Class C when they step onto the diamond at Bill Smith Softball Complex at 2 p.m. Friday.
Kearney Catholic will be playing for Coach Russ.
When the school began a softball program in 2018, it tabbed Russ Hiemstra as its first head coach. A pillar in the Kearney softball community, Hiemstra died from a stroke in May.
With the letters RH on their helmets, the No. 8 Stars raced to a six-run lead and held off No. 2 Bishop Neumann 10-7 at the state tournament Thursday to reach Friday’s final.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Kearney Catholic coach Jon Ruyle said. “What a year they’ve had from losing their coach in May to not know if they were going to have a season to now. It’s been a short three months, but it’s been an exciting one.”
Ruyle said it’s been an emotional season, and the team did a couple of tributes to Hiemstra during the regular season. This week is definitely for him, Ruyle added.
“He’s been around the ball fields for decades, coaching various different teams, and when Kearney Catholic started a program and was looking for an experienced person to come in, they couldn’t have found a better one than Coach Hiemstra. To lose him this early in the program’s existence was just shattering.”
The Stars (30-5) took advantage of some Neumann miscues in the second inning to score four runs, and took an 8-2 lead in the third on Sydney Owen’s RBI single to right.
But Neumann (27-8) scratched its way back, cutting the deficit to two before the Stars added two big insurance runs in the sixth.
Neumann will play top-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic in an elimination game Friday. The winner will play Kearney Catholic.
“Obviously it wasn’t the team that we’ve been playing like all season,” Neumann coach Dave Brabec said. “We just said it’s a humbling loss and maybe it’s something that maybe we needed to see happen here to get us ready to prepare for tomorrow.”
Once again, Kearney Catholic built an early lead. In three state tournament games, the Stars have scored a combined 20 runs over the first three innings.
Ruyle said the aggressive starts are intentional.
“We’ve really had to focus on getting the bats started right away because I’m not very good at winning coin tosses, so we’ve been visitor quite a bit in the tournament setting, and we just understand how important it is to play ahead,” he said. “Playing against quality teams like this, it just makes the road that much more difficult, so we put an emphasis on playing from the front.”
No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic beat No. 5 Auburn (6-3), No. 4 Malcolm (5-1) and No. 3 Fairbury (9-1) on Thursday to reach Friday’s elimination game against Neumann.
The Bluejays (26-3), who were upset in the first round, set the tone with pitching. Erin Franzluebber struck out 14 against Malcolm and then held Fairbury to two hits.
Sights from Wednesday's first-round action
