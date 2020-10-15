Class C state softball: Playing for Coach Russ, Kearney Catholic is one win away from a state title

HASTINGS — For the first time in school history, Kearney Catholic will be playing for a state softball championship.

But the Stars will be playing for a lot more than the top prize in Class C when they step onto the diamond at Bill Smith Softball Complex at 2 p.m. Friday.

Kearney Catholic will be playing for Coach Russ.

When the school began a softball program in 2018, it tabbed Russ Hiemstra as its first head coach. A pillar in the Kearney softball community, Hiemstra died from a stroke in May.

With the letters RH on their helmets, the No. 8 Stars raced to a six-run lead and held off No. 2 Bishop Neumann 10-7 at the state tournament Thursday to reach Friday’s final.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” Kearney Catholic coach Jon Ruyle said. “What a year they’ve had from losing their coach in May to not know if they were going to have a season to now. It’s been a short three months, but it’s been an exciting one.”

Ruyle said it’s been an emotional season, and the team did a couple of tributes to Hiemstra during the regular season. This week is definitely for him, Ruyle added.