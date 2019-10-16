HASTINGS — Very little has slowed down Fairbury's bats this year.
Not even a long delay Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex could cool off the Jeffs' offense.
Top-ranked Fairbury (26-4) scored 21 runs during the opening day of the Class C state softball tournament, and it capped it with a 10-0, four-inning win against No. 10 Cozad (24-8) to advance to Thursday's winners bracket game.
Senior Raven DeFrain hit two homers and had four RBIs, and junior Ellie Ohlde and senior Claire Shumard homered against the Haymakers. Fairbury opened the day with an 11-4 win against No. 5 Malcolm.
Because a previous Class A game went long, the Fairbury-Cozad contest was delayed by nearly an hour.
"I was a little concerned," Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. "We're so jacked and we have such a mission and focus, they're here and they want to win this thing."
Jaelle Johnson had four hits, including a home run, as Fairbury pulled away against Malcolm.
Freshman Alyssa Fortik hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and senior Anna Schroeder added a solo shot to pull Malcolm to within 5-4 in the fifth inning.
But Fairbury responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth.
The game was a rematch of Saturday's district final. Malcolm took a 13-0 lead in that game before the Jeffs stormed back for a 21-15 win.
"It's very tough," Biehl said of playing a team like Malcolm in back-to-back games. "Their hitters, one through nine, so I was a little nervous coming in because I know their hitters. But I also know our hitters. I figured it could be another defensive battle. (Pitcher Jami Mans) did an excellent job today against them."
Biehl credits the Jeffs' hitting prowess to their love of the game.
"The kids all year long, whether it's out in their sheds where they got tees and nets or we got two indoor batting cages … we had 375 batting sessions from November to April," Biehl said. "They're committed. This group right here loves the game of softball and they do whatever they need to do to get better."
Fairbury was seeing Cozad for the first time this season.
"It's always nerve-wracking playing a team that you really don't know much about, but it's also a good thing," Biehl said. "You kind of get tired of seeing the same team, so this was nice to see somebody different."
Fairbury will see another different team at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Jeffs will play No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, which defeated No. 3 Arlington 10-0 in four innings on Wednesday night.
GACC hit three home runs and Erin Franzluebber allowed only one hit in four innings.
Like Fairbury, GACC had a successful day at the plate. The Bluejays opened with a 15-7 six-inning win against No. 4 Auburn.
Malcolm (20-11) will play Kearney Catholic (23-8) in an elimination game on Thursday. Auburn (21-7) will play No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia (25-8) in another elimination game.
Arlington rallied for a 9-7 win against St. Cecilia in the opening round. Cozad beat Kearney Catholic 6-4.