It displayed that power Wednesday, hitting eight home runs in two games during the first day of the Class C state tournament at Bill Smith Complex.
The top-ranked Jeffs didn’t hit a home run Thursday, but they didn’t need one, scratching their way to an 8-4 win against No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic and advancing to the championship.
“We had 10 hits (but) it didn’t feel like 10 hits,” Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. “(GACC pitcher Erin Franzluebber) did a really nice job of pitching against us.”
The Jeffs will play in the Class C final at 2 p.m. Friday. They’ll play the winner of Auburn-GACC.
No. 4 Auburn, which lost its open-round game, won three games Thursday to stay alive in the tournament, including a 16-11 win against No. 5 Malcolm to close the day.
Auburn’s offense scored 40 runs over three games Thursday. The Bulldogs beat No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia 8-0 and No. 10 Cozad 16-5.
“We know we can produce runs in bunches and we’ve done it all year long,” Auburn coach Grant Cole said. “We go on these tears where we score eight to 10 runs in an inning, and today you saw that. Yesterday we were a little bit tight, a little bit nervous. Today we came out to play and our lineup is as scary as anybody’s.”
Auburn (24-7) got into a see-saw battle with another strong offensive team in Malcolm (22-12), trailing 5-0, then taking a 7-5 lead. It was up 12-7 before Malcolm pulled to within 12-11 through six innings.
The Bulldogs posted five insurance runs in the sixth, and no hit was bigger than Josie Shelton’s. The junior pinch-hitter cleared the bases to create some breathing room.
Sophomore Harmony Franke had five hits against Malcolm.
Now Auburn, on its deepest run in a state tournament, gets another shot at GACC at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The Bluejays beat the Bulldogs 15-7 in the opening round.
“We haven’t won an opening-round game at state,” Cole said. “We’ve given ourselves opportunities the last few years we’ve been here, we’ve just gotten beat late in games. To finish off the job and to see the girls show some mental toughness is very, very rewarding.”
The winner of GACC-Auburn will see a confident bunch of Jeffs (27-4), who've won 20 of 21 games.
Fairbury trailed 3-1 early against GACC (27-4), but took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning.
The early deficit didn’t faze a Fairbury team that trailed to Malcolm 13-0 in last week’s district final only to rally for a 21-15 win.
“We’ve definitely been here before and we’ve definitely been down and we’ve never let it bother us, but we always keep fighting,” Fairbury senior shortstop Jaelle Johnson said.
Sophomore pitcher Jami Mans settled in after a slow start, allowing only three hits over the final four innings.
Now Fairbury, which has a 2003 Class C runner-up trophy back home, is one win away from a state title.
“Our goal was obviously to win a state championship and we’re one game away,” Biehl said. “We’re right there, we’re playing well. It started off a little shaky on defense but we pulled it together and had some huge plays and huge outs.”
Malcolm opened the day with a 15-6 win against Kearney Catholic and a 7-6, eight-inning win against No. 3 Arlington.