Class C state softball: Neumann's 'dream season' punctuated with a second championship

"There was a point where it was a make-or-break point of her season," Brabec said. "She was getting really down on herself and I just challenged her and I said, 'Avery, you’re too good of a hitter to get down on yourself. It’s time for you to really go to work and get something accomplished here.' I said, 'You would be (hitting) over .400 by the end of the season.'

Sure enough, Mayberry was hitting .432 by the time she got to state.

"There’s no better person to be up in that situation," Brabec said. "She’s just really been seeing the ball."

Brabec wouldn't want anyone else in the circle other than Sabatka, either. After pitching the Cavaliers (34-2) to edge-of-your-seat, one-run wins against Malcolm and Guardian Angels Central Catholic earlier in the tournament, the senior righty scattered four hits against a Yutan/Mead team that had the bats hot.

The Patriots, making their first state tournament appearance since 2009, lost their opening-round game against Malcolm on Wednesday, but then rattled off four straight wins in about 26 hours, including a 4-0 "W" against defending state champion Guardian Angels Central Catholic earlier Friday.