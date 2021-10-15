Class C state softball: Neumann's 'dream season' punctuated with a second championship

HASTINGS — Bishop Neumann has had special seasons before.
The Cavaliers raised a state softball championship banner in 2017, and their 2015 and 2018 state runner-up teams were pretty good, too.
The 2021 bunch may be at the top.
"It was just a dream season for us," Bishop Neumann coach Dave Brabec said.
Bishop Neumann, ranked No. 1 all season, capped an impressive season with a 6-0 win against No. 2 Yutan/Mead in the Class C state championship game Friday at Bill Smith Complex. The win capped a program-record 34 wins.
Neumann did it with pitching — senior Macy Sabatka tossed every inning in Hastings. It did it with a deep lineup built on athleticism, speed and a touch of power.
Numerous players in the batting order can strike for a big game, and it was Avery Mayberry's turn Friday afternoon against the Patriots. The junior outfielder hit a two-run homer to center field in the fifth inning to pad the Cavaliers' lead.
"Coaches are like, 'You just want one spot,' and that’s what I focused on," Mayberry said. "I just went for that one spot and drove it out and luckily it got through the wind."
Mayberry finished with two hits and three runs scored, and the game served as a capsule to her season-long progress.
"There was a point where it was a make-or-break point of her season," Brabec said. "She was getting really down on herself and I just challenged her and I said, 'Avery, you’re too good of a hitter to get down on yourself. It’s time for you to really go to work and get something accomplished here.' I said, 'You would be (hitting) over .400 by the end of the season.'
Sure enough, Mayberry was hitting .432 by the time she got to state.
"There’s no better person to be up in that situation," Brabec said. "She’s just really been seeing the ball."
Brabec wouldn't want anyone else in the circle other than Sabatka, either. After pitching the Cavaliers (34-2) to edge-of-your-seat, one-run wins against Malcolm and Guardian Angels Central Catholic earlier in the tournament, the senior righty scattered four hits against a Yutan/Mead team that had the bats hot.
The Patriots, making their first state tournament appearance since 2009, lost their opening-round game against Malcolm on Wednesday, but then rattled off four straight wins in about 26 hours, including a 4-0 "W" against defending state champion Guardian Angels Central Catholic earlier Friday.
Bishop Neumann stymied the Patriot momentum by scoring two runs on errors in the first inning, and Sabatka retired 12 of the first 13 batters she faced.
"We just looked like one big machine out there getting it done," Mayberry said. "We all had each other’s backs and we’re playing for each other."
For Yutan/Mead (31-7), state runner-up hardware capped a remarkable turnaround for a team that didn't come close to contending last year.
"We’re really proud of where we came from," Patriots coach Ryan Glatter said. "Last year was 6-21 and we finished second this year."
Neumann avenged a 5-2 regular-season loss to Yutan/Mead with Friday's result, and the title runs comes in a season where Class was loaded with talented teams. The Cavaliers were also motivated after last year's third-place finish in which they started the tournament 2-0.
Before they took the field Friday, Brabec talked to the players about what it means to win a state title. The seniors were in the eighth grade the last time Neumann won and Brabec spoke to them about winning state football titles when he was in school.
"It's something that's nice to relate back to someone who's been through it," he said. "I live and bleed Neumann red so it's great to be able to win another championship for our school."
