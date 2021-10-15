 Skip to main content
Class C state softball: Mayberry, Sabatka lead Neumann to second state championship
Class C state softball: Mayberry, Sabatka lead Neumann to second state championship

HASTINGS — Bishop Neumann is raising another softball banner.

The top-ranked Cavaliers defeated No. 2 Yutan/Mead 6-0 to capture their second Class C state championship Friday at Bill Smith Complex.

Avery Mayberry hit a two-run homer and scored three runs, and Macy Sabatka scattered four hits over seven shutout innings.

Yutan/Mead finishes runner-up one season after going 6-21.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

