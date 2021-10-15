Class C state softball: Mayberry, Sabatka lead Neumann to second state championship

HASTINGS — Bishop Neumann is raising another softball banner.
The top-ranked Cavaliers defeated No. 2 Yutan/Mead 6-0 to capture their second Class C state championship Friday at Bill Smith Complex.
Avery Mayberry hit a two-run homer and scored three runs, and Macy Sabatka scattered four hits over seven shutout innings.
Yutan/Mead finishes runner-up one season after going 6-21.
Check back later for updates to this story.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Clark Grell
Sports editor
Clark Grell is sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today