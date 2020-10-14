Class C state softball: Malcolm, Central City open with big wins

HASTINGS — Fairbury and Guardian Angels Central Catholic both played in the Class C state softball final last year.

Their roads to the 2020 championship just got a lot tougher.

No. 4 Malcolm rolled to a 16-3 win against No. 3 Fairbury and No. 10 Central City upset top-ranked GACC 6-4 during the opening round of the state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex.

Malcolm will play No. 2 Bishop Neumann, a 9-1 winner against Hastings St. Cecilia, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Malcolm took control with a nine-run fourth inning against the Lady Jeffs, the defending state champions.

No. 7 Kearney Catholic defeated No. 5 Auburn 9-5 in the other first-round game.

