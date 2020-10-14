 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C state softball: Malcolm, Central City open with big wins
View Comments

Class C state softball: Malcolm, Central City open with big wins

{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS — Fairbury and Guardian Angels Central Catholic both played in the Class C state softball final last year.

Their roads to the 2020 championship just got a lot tougher.

No. 4 Malcolm rolled to a 16-3 win against No. 3 Fairbury and No. 10 Central City upset top-ranked GACC 6-4 during the opening round of the state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex.

Malcolm will play No. 2 Bishop Neumann, a 9-1 winner against Hastings St. Cecilia, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Malcolm took control with a nine-run fourth inning against the Lady Jeffs, the defending state champions.

No. 7 Kearney Catholic defeated No. 5 Auburn 9-5 in the other first-round game.

Check back later for updates to this story

High school softball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News