HASTINGS -- No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Malcolm stayed alive in the Class C state softball tournament.
Auburn defeated No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia 8-0 in an elimination game Thursday at Bill Smith Complex. Malcolm ran past Kearney Catholic 15-6 in five innings.
Auburn (22-7) broke a scoreless tie in the third inning on an RBI single on Rieschick, and Neiman followed with a two-run single. The Bulldogs ended the game in five innings.
Kylie Allen limited St. Cecilia (25-9) to two hits and struck out five.
An eight-run second inning sparked Malcolm (21-11) against the Stars (23-9). Mikayla DeBaets and Hailey Wessel each homered for the Clippers, who finished with five extra-base hits.
Auburn will play Cozad (24-8) and Malcolm will play Arlington (22-7) in elimination games at 2 p.m.
