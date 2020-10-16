Class C state softball: GACC works way into state final, knocks out Neumann

HASTINGS — Top-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic has dug its way into the Class C state championship.

The Bluejays, who were upset by No. 10 Central City in the opening round, rolled past No. 2 Bishop Neumann 9-1 in five innings in an elimination game at the state softball tournament Friday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

GACC will play No. 8 Kearney Catholic in the 2 p.m. championship game. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this year.

