 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C state softball: GACC works way into state final, knocks out Neumann
View Comments

Class C state softball: GACC works way into state final, knocks out Neumann

{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS — Top-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic has dug its way into the Class C state championship.

The Bluejays, who were upset by No. 10 Central City in the opening round, rolled past No. 2 Bishop Neumann 9-1 in five innings in an elimination game at the state softball tournament Friday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

GACC will play No. 8 Kearney Catholic in the 2 p.m. championship game. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this year.

Check back later for updates to this story

High school softball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News