Class C state softball: GACC offense comes alive against Freeman; Malcolm's big inning
CLASS C

State softball, 10.13

Malcolm's Alanea Babb (9) slides safe into second base after a late throw to Yutan/Mead's Laycee Josoff in the first inning of a Class C state softball game on Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

HASTINGS — Guardian Angels Central Catholic began its Class C title defense with quite a scoring outburst Wednesday at the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex.

The No. 4 Bluejays swatted 16 hits in a 19-11, five-inning win against No. 7 Freeman in an opening-round game.

The win pushed GACC to a winners’ bracket contest against Kearney Catholic, which was not complete at press time.

With a strong wind — and gusts peaking at 45 mph — blowing out, GACC scored seven runs in the opening inning for a 7-1 lead. But Freeman bounced back to take an 8-7 lead in the third inning.

That’s when GACC cranked up the offense again.

A grand slam by Aubrey Kreikemeier highlighted a seven-run fourth inning, and the Bluejays ended the game in six innings with four runs in the fifth.

The game featured 30 runs, 28 hits, 11 errors and lasted 2 hours, 39 minutes.

Freeman, making its first state appearance, got four hits and four runs from Kloey Johnson.

The biggest surprise came in the opening round with Malcolm and Yutan/Mead, and not that Malcolm won, but how it did it. The Clippers plated nine runs in the second inning and never looked back in a 13-1, three-inning win against the No. 2 Patriots.

The win pushed the No. 5 Clippers to a winners’ bracket game against top-ranked Bishop Neumann, which was not complete at press time. Neumann reached the second round with a 9-1, five-inning win against No. 10 Cozad.

Game of the day

Kearney Catholic 6, Hastings St. Cecilia 4: Sparked by a three-run homer from Lauren Marker, the Stars jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but they had to hold on tight for the win in the opening round.

The Hawkettes rallied and had two on in the bottom of the seventh before pitcher Bralen Biddlecome coaxed a line out and fly out to seal the win.

The Stars made a surprise run to the state final last year.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

