Class C state softball: GACC offense comes alive against Freeman; Malcolm's big inning

HASTINGS — Guardian Angels Central Catholic began its Class C title defense with quite a scoring outburst Wednesday at the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex.

The No. 4 Bluejays swatted 16 hits in a 19-11, five-inning win against No. 7 Freeman in an opening-round game.

The win pushed GACC to a winners’ bracket contest against Kearney Catholic, which was not complete at press time.

With a strong wind — and gusts peaking at 45 mph — blowing out, GACC scored seven runs in the opening inning for a 7-1 lead. But Freeman bounced back to take an 8-7 lead in the third inning.

That’s when GACC cranked up the offense again.

A grand slam by Aubrey Kreikemeier highlighted a seven-run fourth inning, and the Bluejays ended the game in six innings with four runs in the fifth.

The game featured 30 runs, 28 hits, 11 errors and lasted 2 hours, 39 minutes.

Freeman, making its first state appearance, got four hits and four runs from Kloey Johnson.