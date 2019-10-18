HASTINGS -- Marissa Hunke broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a two-run single, and another run scored on the play as No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic eliminated No. 4 Auburn 3-0 in a Class C state tournament game Friday at Bill Smith Complex.
Hunke came up with the big hit, and Erin Franzluebber had the big arm. The junior left-hander limited a strong Auburn lineup to two hits and struck out seven.
Auburn (24-8) made its deepest run in a state softball tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
GACC will play top-ranked Fairbury in the Class C final on Friday afternoon. The Jeffs' won Thursday's meeting 8-4.
Check back later for updates to this story