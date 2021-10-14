Class C state softball: Freeman hopes to learn from its first trip to the state tournament

HASTINGS — Before a pitch was thrown between Hastings St. Cecilia and Freeman on Thursday, a footnote for the books was guaranteed.

One team was going to win its first-ever state softball tournament game. St. Cecilia was making its third appearance and Freeman its first.

Sparked by three homers, including a grand slam to end the game, No. 3 St. Cecilia won 14-5 via mercy rule to end the Falcons' season.

The Class C tournament at Bill Smith Complex didn't go as Freeman had hoped. The Falcons finished 0-2, but it doesn't take away from what the team accomplished this season, coach Gene Busboom told the girls afterward.

There is something that can't be taken away from this group.

"It really meant a lot to the players to be the first team to make it up here," Busboom said. "The whole administration, and the school, their friends were really excited to get a team up here. They made a big deal about it and it was a lot of fun."

Freeman won 22 games this year, and the Falcons did so with one of the youngest rosters in the state. There is only one senior on the team, though she'll leave big shoes to fill. Madison Gee led the team in hitting (.424) and was tied for the team lead in RBIs.