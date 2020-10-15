Class C state softball: Fairbury uses big inning to eliminate Hastings St. Cecilia

HASTINGS — Brittlyn Wentz and Ellie Ohlde each drove in four runs and No. 3 Fairbury used an eight-run third inning to outlast No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia 16-10 Thursday morning in a Class C elimination game at the state softball tournament at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

Fairbury, the defending Class C champion, will play No. 10 Central City in an elimination game at 11:30 a.m.

Top-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic will play No. 4 Malcolm in another Class C elimination game. The Bluejays broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning to eliminate Auburn, 6-3.

No. 2 Bishop Neumann will play No. 8 Kearney Catholic at 4:30 p.m. The winner will advance to Friday's championship game.

