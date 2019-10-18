Fairbury pinch-runner Jillian Caroon (5) celebrates after a wild pitch advances her from first to second against Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday during the Class B state softball finals at Bill Smith Complex.
Fairbury's Raven DeFrain connects for a RBI single that drives in teammate Jaelle Johnson with what would be the game-winning run in the seventh inning against Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday during the Class B state softball finals in Hastings.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
HASTINGS — A bum shoulder kept Raven DeFrain from pitching during the final half of the season.
That didn't stop DeFrain from thinking like a pitcher Friday.
After striking out twice in key moments during the first game against Guardian Angels Central Catholic — a 7-6 loss — the Fairbury senior got another chance to drive in a winning run, and she delivered.
DeFrain's RBI single in the top of the seventh inning of Game 2 broke a tie game and lifted the top-ranked Jeffs to a 6-5 victory against the Bluejays in the Class C state softball championship game at Bill Smith Complex.
"I'm not going to lie, it took me a while to shake it off, just because it was our championship game," DeFrain said of her mindset between games. "I knew that there's another game coming and I need to refresh my mind. Being a pitcher, too, I just needed to be mentally ready and prepared."
For DeFrain, redemption. For Fairbury, its first state softball title.
But it didn't come easy.
No. 2 Guardian Angels (29-5) reached the final with a 3-0 win against No. 4 Auburn, and knocked off the Jeffs 7-6 to force a second game. It was Fairbury's first loss against Class C competition this year.
DeFrain had a couple of opportunities (sixth and seventh innings) in the first game, including coming up to bat in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and two outs. GACC junior Erin Franzluebber struck her out both times.
GACC carried the momentum into the second game and took a 4-0 lead in the third inning.
But Fairbury (28-5) answered in the top of the fourth with a three-run homer from sophomore Jami Mans.
"She got home and she said, 'Let's go,' and we knew we needed to do it then," said senior Jaelle Johnson, who followed with a solo shot to center field to tie the game.
The game was tied at 5-5 in the seventh when GACC intentionally walked Johnson with two outs. The next batter was the cleanup hitter DeFrain, and she hit a hard single to center and Johnson scored to electrify the Fairbury dugout and its fans.
"Bases loaded twice (in the first game), that's a lot of pressure on a kid," Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. "But then she came through in this game when they put Jaelle on first and she executed."
Biehl said she was happy with how her team bounced back from the first loss.
"That first game was tough, especially battling it out and almost winning that one," she said. "We were a little deflated. We're tough. We've been in tough situations all year, and we know we can do this. It's just continued effort to believe that we can do it. We did it."
Added Mans, who became the Jeffs' workhorse pitcher after DeFrain's shoulder injury, "When that second game rolled around, we were not going to die and we knew we were going to get it."
Fairbury entered the year with very high expectations. The Jeffs returned a talented senior class that included Johnson, DeFrain, Cora DeBoer and Claire Shumard, and several underclassmen had a lot of experience.
The Jeffs had their sights set on gold in Hastings from the start.
"At the end of the summer I remember telling my mom, 'There's no one stopping us,'" Johnson said. "Standing on first (Friday) one of the times I look over and see our entire side just covered with fans, and that was unbelievable. The support is amazing from Fairbury. Small towns are the best."
GACC, which lost to Fairbury 8-4 on Thursday, bounced back and broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the sixth inning against Auburn on Friday morning. Then the Bluejays, who lost starting third baseman Avery Kreikemeier to wrist injury against Auburn, gave Fairbury all it could handle.
"It was a good run," GACC coach Allan Kreikemeier said. "We started out this year, and our goal was to get to state and be in this championship game. Still kind of in awe that these kids did that. They've worked hard. We fought hard."
Auburn, which made its deepest run in a state tournament, finished at 24-8.