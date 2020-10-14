Class C state softball: Bishop Neumann seeks to make most of its time in Hastings after wild first day

HASTINGS — Coach Dave Brabec has some itinerary searching to do.

Sparked by a seven-run fourth frame, his No. 2 Bishop Neumann team defeated No. 4 Malcolm 11-3 Wednesday to advance to Thursday’s winners’ bracket game, meaning the Cavaliers will have some time to burn.

“It’s kind of hard to keep them entertained until 4:30 tomorrow, so we’re going to have to find something fun to do to keep our minds maybe not so focused on the game, and just being a little more relaxed and have a little fun," Brabec said.

Neumann earned a few extra hours off from softball after going 2-0 during the first day of the Class C state softball tournament at Bill Smith Softball Complex. It started the day with a 9-1 win against No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia and then made some adjustments at the plate to break open the game against Malcolm.

Neumann (27-7) trailed 3-1 to the Clippers when sophomore Avery Mayberry launched a solo homer in the top of the third. Five more hits and six more runs followed for Neumann, which scored the game’s final 11 runs.