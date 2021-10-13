Class C state softball: Big second inning lifts Malcolm into next round

HASTINGS — A big second inning has Malcolm set to play its second game of the day.

No. 4 Malcolm rolled into a 7 p.m. winners' bracket game with a 13-1, three-inning win against No. 2 Yutan/Mead during the Class C state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex.

The Clippers sent 12 batters to the plate in a nine-run second inning. Malcolm collected six hits in the inning, including a two-run shot to left field from senior outfielder Cora Schweitzer.

The Clippers' base runners put a lot of pressure on the Patriot defense.

Senior Abbi Arroyo limited Yutan/Mead to two hits. Junior Alanea Babb knocked in four runs.

Top-ranked Bishop Neumann advanced via mercy rule, too. Sparked by a bases-clearing hit by senior shortstop Mary Chvatal, the Cavaliers rolled to a 9-1 win over Cozad in five innings.

Neumann and Malcolm are scheduled to play each other later tonight.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.