Class C state softball: An unusual (but stellar) play helps Bishop Neumann edge Wahoo: 'It doesn’t happen very often '

Neumann opened the day with a 9-1 win against No. 10 Cozad, and Malcolm, ranked fifth, blitzed No. 2 Yutan/Mead 13-1 in three innings. But both teams found themselves in a battle later in the night.

Malcolm took a 4-3 lead in the third inning before Neumann rallied with run-scoring hits from Avery Mayberry and Logan Sylliaasen in the fifth.

But the Clippers didn’t go away. Leadoff hitter Jaiden Helms opened the seventh with a hit, stole second and reached third on a passed ball. But Chvatal’s play saved the Cavaliers from working through the losers bracket.

“I always have a lot of trust in (Kya), our third baseman, and I feel like she could always make a lot of plays for us,” Chvatal said. “That gap’s really big and I like to back her up.

“It’s like a shock of energy that runs through you guys. It takes a little ease off Macy, it allows her to pitch her game and totally do what she does best while also getting energy and the momentum back on our side of the field.”

Jessica Sandell had two hits and two RBIs for the Clippers (24-10), who drop to the losers bracket.

“We get to play more softball, right?” Malcolm coach Travis Meyer said. “We should be able to work our way back through it and see what happens.”