Class C state softball: After losing in the first round, GACC works way back to state title
Class C state softball: After losing in the first round, GACC works way back to state title

HASTINGS — Top-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic lost in the opening round of the state tournament.

The Bluejays didn't lose again.

Behind the pitching of Erin Franzluebber, GACC beat No. 8 Kearney Catholic 7-3 and 12-0 to win the Class C championship Friday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

GACC opened the day with a 9-1 win against Bishop Neumann. The Bluejays hit five home runs in the third inning in the second game against Kearney Catholic to win a second state title.

Check back later for updates to this story.

High school softball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

