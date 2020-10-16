Class C state softball: After 1st-round loss, GACC never lost sight of goal en route to crown

That was plenty of run support for Erin Franzluebber, who would be the runaway winner for the workhorse award if one was handed out in Hastings. The senior pitcher held the Kearney Catholic bats in check with a bevy of change-ups. The Stars scored a combined 30 runs in their first three state games.

Franzluebber pitched every inning in the tournament. She threw a whopping 659 pitches over seven games. Never mind the fact that she had a big blood blister on her foot this week.

“She could hardly walk this morning,” coach Kreikemeier said. “Taped it up and she said, ‘I’m doing this.’ I just can’t say how tough that was for her to tough that out.”

So, Erin, was the blister an issue?

“Um, no,” she said nonchalantly. “Kind of just pitched through the pain.”

Franzluebber never backed down, nor did the Bluejays, who won their second state title. They faced an uphill battle after losing to No. 10 Central City in the first round.

But they showed why they were the No. 1 team most of the season, defeating No. 5 Auburn (6-3), No. 4 Malcolm (5-1), No. 3 Fairbury (9-1) and No. 2 Bishop Neumann (9-1) in a span of 27 hours before putting away Kearney Catholic.