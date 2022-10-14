Class C softball: Yutan/Mead rolls to set up final with Hastings SC

HASTINGS — Yutan/Mead bounced back from the loser's bracket in a big way, downing Bishop Neumann 12-0 on Friday.

The Patriots advance to the championship, where it must beat Hastings SC twice to win the Class C state title.

Yutan/Mead started fast, evidenced by a six-run second inning. Jordyn Campbell homered, and Shaylynn Campbell was nearly flawless in the circle in the three-inning game.

Hastings SC and Yutan/Mead will play at 2 p.m. A potential winner-take-all game will follow, if necessary.

